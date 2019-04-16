A Pataskala, Ohio, church has posted an apology video after students attending a youth gathering there put up videos of children slapping, spitting and cutting a pastor.

The incident took place Monday night at an “after school hangout” at Impact City Church, where high and middle school students spend time doing such things as listening to a short gospel message, lead pastor Justin Ross said.

Ross said in the video on the church’s Facebook page that it was meant to help students learn about Easter and the crucifixion. While at the gathering, Ross said he did not lead it. Associate pastor Jaddeus Dempsey, 37, did, he said. Dempsey sat next to Ross in the apology video.

″(Jaddeus) chose to use an illustration to explain a very important topic about the crucifixion but the illustration went too far and it was inappropriate,” Ross said.

Dempsey told students that anyone who wanted to spit in his face, slap him or cut him with a steak knife that he had provided could do so without repercussions, Ross said. Several students took him up on the offer, with many of the youths recording their actions on their cellphones. Ross said many of the students were “excited” to spit on Dempsey and one cut him on the neck.

Many people who viewed the students’ videos on social media sites weren’t as enthusiastic.

“Many of you were disgusted, many of you were hurt by us, many of you were very confused on why this would be taking place at a church in the youth (group), and we agree it was inappropriate for this audience and there’s really no excuse for why it happened,” Ross said.

He added that the intent of the activity was to show how Jesus had been hurt by people who had done the same things to him.

“He chose to allow them to spit on him and beat him and crucify him in order to take the payment of our debt that we call sin,” Ross said. “So Jaddeus, in an effort to share that message of love with the gospel and the story of Jesus’ crucifixion, he shared this illustration and tried to share in some of the pain that Jesus took on that day.”

Dempsey apologized and said the idea was his and that he “crossed the line.”

Ross said the church doesn’t condone what happened and it doesn’t reflect their teachings or values.