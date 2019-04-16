Hot Springs Village is home to scores of avid golfers, and many travel to the Branson, Missouri, area to attend the Bass Pro Legends of Golf Tournament. This year the competition will be played at Top of the Rock and the newly opened Ozarks National. The tournament covers April 24-28.

Golf and celebrity fans alike have watched Larry the Cable Guy, Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg and many others join golf legends in final round play. This is year no exception. Justin Timberlake will join the pros on both Saturday and Sunday.

It all begins Wednesday, April 24, with the Pro Am. Gates open at 7 a.m. with shotgun starts at both Top of the Rock and Ozarks National at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The same schedule is followed Thursday, April 25, at both tracks.

Friday, April 26, play begins at 11:30 a.m. at both courses. On Saturday, April 27, play begins at 9 a.m. on both courses, and the Legends competition begins at 12:30 p.m.. Also scheduled for Friday is Family Fun Day with Dude Perfect at the Arnold Palmer Driving Range. There will be music, giveaways and fun games for all. Children ages 17 and under receive free admission with a paying adult.

Champions division starts with the first wave of players at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 28. Celebrity Shootout tee times begin at Top of the Rock at 12:20 p.m. Awards will be presented on the ninth green following completion of play at approximately 5 p.m.

For ticket information go to http://bassprolegends.com. Watch for Sandy Johansen, Voice staff writer, who will be looking for Villagers enjoying watching Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino and many other legends of golf.

Just holler, “Sandy, we’re from Hot Springs Village,” but be careful not to holler when pros are putting. Aw, you knew that, didn’t you?



