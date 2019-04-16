Willing Workers of White Hall’s Extension Homemakers Club met March 26 at White Hall Library.

President Karen Needler welcomed everyone and introduced Rosemary Withers, a community health promotion specialist, who discussed opioids, their side effects, slang terms and prescription painkiller abuse. Her presentation was titled “A Dose of Reality.”

Needler asked Malinda Traweek to read the Thought of the Month: “Gardening requires lots of water, most of it in the form of perspiration.”

Vice President Sarah Payton led members in the Homemaker’s Creed. Elizabeth Wall read the Handy Hint: “Consider planting climbing roses as a deterrent to burglars. They smell wonderful, look beautiful but will be a thorn in the side of a burglar.”

Kathy Wilson read the Inspiration from Genesis 2:8.

Secretary Peggie Barbaree called the roll with members naming their favorite flower or plant. Members present were: Catherine Atkinson, Cheri Aronowitz, Needler, Jo Ann Carr, Payton, Dee Kindrick, Barbaree, Marnette Reed, Kathy and Jim Wilson, Donna Stephenson, Traweek, and Wall. Guests were Withers, Penny Scholes, Ellen Bauer and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent.

Atkinson, nursing home project chairwoman, said the Easter decorations will be put on the doors soon.

Barbaree, community service chairwoman, reminded members to be working on the caps, any size, for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Aronowitz, leadership development leader, reminded members of upcoming events and club duties: Leader Training and Board Meeting, Kids Fest on April 27, Spring Council May 7, which the club is to decorate for and that the club is responsible for County Craft Workshop on April 25.

Kizer announced the AEHC (Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council) state meeting will be in Hot Springs on June 4-6 and encouraged members to attend.

Kindrick presented the program on “Build planter boxes for small gardens.” She passed out a handout with pictures and dimensions of different kinds of planter boxes, some made from landscape timbers, landscape stakes or rebar, bails of hay, and treated plywood.

She also passed out a handout on container gardening and said there are containers of all kinds. She suggested old tires or a kid’s swimming pool (cut holes in bottom). Watering is a critical detail.

Plants in pots quickly use the available soil moisture, so daily watering is most likely the rule. Fertilization is also important. There are many from which to choose. Hanging pots and planting bags allow you to garden vertically. Add a herb or two to any garden.

For details or a copy of the container gardening handout, contact Mary Ann Kizer at 870-534-1033. At the end of the program Kendrick had members plant basil seeds and rosemary cuttings in egg shells. Several gardening door prizes were given away, including a Mother Earth News Magazine with a big article in it on DIY Raised Garden Beds.

Scholes and Bauer were welcomed as new members.

Atkinson, Barbaree and Kathy Wilson furnished refreshments of BBQ sandwiches, chips, slaw, chocolate cobbler and strawberry cake.

For details on Extension Homemakers, call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at 870-534-1033.

Submitted by: Jo Ann Carr 870-247-1875 or 870-556-0920.