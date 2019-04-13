THEFTS

TOWSON AVENUE, 2700 BLOCK: Two speakers, a stereo and a center console valued at $725 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

7811 EUPER LANE: A utility trailer and tools valued at $11,000 were reported stolen from Rick Mooney Construction.

TULSA STREET, 3300 BLOCK: A leather ottoman, a container, an entertainment center and three rugs were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

2419 TOWSON AVE.: A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was reported stolen from Affordable Auto.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 1900 BLOCK: A 2000 Jeep Sport Wrangler valued at $980 was reported stolen.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 3900 BLOCK: A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $9,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 35TH TERRACE, 8200 BLOCK: Four suspension air bags, a car stereo, a stereo amplifier and three car stereo speakers valued at $4,900 were reported stolen.

STIRLING CIRCLE, 100 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ROGER HERMAN ZEMEL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility.

ANTONIO ALVARADO OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

MICHAEL ANTHONY WINBERRY OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant out of Crawford County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Van Buren and misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A MANAGER AT PIC-N-TOTE, 1923 Cavanaugh Road, reported a customer handed two fake $10 bills.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A BOST EMPLOYEE reported a coworker told his parents over the phone he was going to kill him.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

ROXANNE VIOLET SHORT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant.

MICHAEL LAVAR MOTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony residential burglary, misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and two failure to pay fine warrants.

TREVON JONTAE MAYES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening, an unspecified felony warrant outside of Fort Smith, misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and fleeing on foot and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

A FORT SMITH LANDLORD reported more than $1,000 in damage to a recently evicted tenant's duplex in the 1300 block of Dallas Street.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported more than $1,000 in damage from a scratch on her 2011 Cadillac SRX.

LARRY EUGENE PAYTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of Fort Smith.

MALINDA SUE CROSS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.