Plans have been finalized for the Jefferson County’s Republican Committee’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

Jefferson County’s Republican Committee Chairman Peter Smykla announced finalization of program arrangements for the Tuesday, April 16, event at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The evening’s program is Legislative Updates from Washington and Little Rock with Congressman Bruce Westerman as the keynote speaker.

State Senator Trent Garner and State Representative Ken Bragg will provide the Little Rock segment. Other prominent guests on the program will include Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Secretary of State John Thurston, Commissioner of Lands Tommy Land, State Senator Mark Johnson, and State Representative Mike Holcomb. All American silent auction will be there with Reagan memorabilia.

Two tables for eight are still available for $725 each (reception and dinner), reception/dinner tickets are $110 and dinner tickets $49.

Deails: Stu Soffer at votestu@yahoo.com or 247-1177.