The Children’s Advocacy Center of Pine Bluff is kicking off Child Abuse Awareness month by planting their Pinwheel for Prevention Garden at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center downtown.

Pinwheels are a national symbol for child abuse prevention.

The CACPB provides services such as advocacy, forensic interviews, sexual assault exams, trauma focus, cognative behavioral therapy and more to child abuse victims.

In 2018, the CACPB served over 1,100 child victims and their families in Southeast Arkansas. CACPB is a 501 (c)3 non-profit agency and welcome volunteers and donations.

Staff at CAC include Christa Menotti/Executive Director; Hazel Maxey/Program Coordinator-Advocate; Alexia Harris/Family Advocate; Stacy Hubanks/Forensic Interviewer; Carla Thomas/SANE RN; Stacey Hipp/SANE BSNRN; Karen Appleget/LPC.

When a perpetrator intentionally harms a minor physically, psychologically, sexually, or by acts of neglect, the crime is known as child abuse. This page focuses specifically on child sexual abuse and the warning signs that this crime may be occurring.

What is child sexual abuse?

Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years. Child sexual abuse does not need to include physical contact between a perpetrator and a child. Some forms of child sexual abuse include:

Exhibitionism, or exposing oneself to a minor; Fondling; Intercourse; Masturbation in the presence of a minor or forcing the minor to masturbate; Obscene phone calls, text messages, or digital interaction; Producing, owning, or sharing pornographic images or movies of children;

Sex of any kind with a minor, including vaginal, oral, or anal; Sex trafficking; Any other sexual conduct that is harmful to a child's mental, emotional, or physical welfare

What do perpetrators of child sexual abuse look like?

The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows. As many as 93 percent of victims under the age of 18 know the abuser. A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child. According to 1 in 6, “[Child] sexual abuse is the result of abusive behavior that takes advantage of a child’s vulnerability and is in no way related to the sexual orientation of the abusive person.”

Abusers can manipulate victims to stay quiet about the sexual abuse using a number of different tactics. Often an abuser will use their position of power over the victim to coerce or intimidate the child. They might tell the child that the activity is normal or that they enjoyed it. An abuser may make threats if the child refuses to participate or plans to tell another adult. Child sexual abuse is not only a physical violation; it is a violation of trust and/or authority.

How can I protect my child from sexual abuse?

A big part of protecting your child is about creating a dialogue. Read more to learn about creating this dialogue and keeping your child safe.

Talk to Your Child if You Suspect Sexual Abuse Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse

What are the warning signs?

Child sexual abuse isn’t always easy to spot. The perpetrator could be someone you’ve known a long time or trust, which may make it even harder to notice. Consider the following warning signs:

Physical signs:

Bleeding, bruises, or swelling in genital area Bloody, torn, or stained underclothes Difficulty walking or sitting Frequent urinary or yeast infections Pain, itching, or burning in genital area

Behavioral signs:

Changes in hygiene, such as refusing to bathe or bathing excessively Develops phobias Exhibits signs of depression or post-traumatic stress disorder Expresses suicidal thoughts, especially in adolescents Has trouble in school, such as absences or drops in grades Inappropriate sexual knowledge or behaviors Nightmares or bed-wetting Overly protective and concerned for siblings, or assumes a caretaker role Returns to regressive behaviors, such as thumb sucking Runs away from home or school Self-harms Shrinks away or seems threatened by physical contact

Information for this article was obtained from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

More information is available at www.rainn.org or at www.childwelfare.gov