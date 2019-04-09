The Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association administration will soon add the position of Chief Member Experience Officer (CMEO) to its executive leadership team.

Beginning in late June, Jamie Caperton will be on board to perform a myriad of duties and responsibilities. Caperton will be coming to the Village from Colorado where she is currently state executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

The position is about leading development strategies that insure a superior member experience by optimizing member engagement, enhancing member value, encouraging member retention and welcoming new members. “It’s about creating value for residents and guests,” said CEO Lesley Nalley in an April 5 interview.

Caperton’s duties will include leading the community marketing function from a customer experiences perspective and collaboration with marketing counterparts in real estate and tourism to ensure consistent brand recognition.

She will also work to identify gaps in community marketing campaigns and ensure that marketing spending is effective in driving membership retention and expansion. Caperton will also be expected to foster a culture of teamwork between all departments and participate in team and community events, marketing campaigns, team meetings and coaching sessions.

Additionally, she will resolve member inquiries and complaints through the appropriate supervisor, manager or director and research the latest trends and methodologies for improving customer and member experiences.

Caperton is the recipient of many awards for leadership and community service. She was chosen after an extensive recruiting process that included reviewing 75 applications. Seven of the applicants were interviewed.