Whether residents are choosing burial alternatives or simply don’t need the space, they’re now allowed to sell Oak Cemetery plots at current value.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an amendment for ordinance 7-27(2) allowing the sale of plots and niches at Oak Cemetery at the current city-dictated price. Previously, these could only be sold for the price it was purchased.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson mentioned the issue at the board’s last study session, because she believes citizens should be able to sell spaces for the same amount the city is charging for new ones.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, if a person purchased a gravesite for $250 in 1995, current laws say the spot can only be sold for $250 or less.

Resident David Harris said the ordinance change was problematic, because people may purchase plots in speculation that the price will increase and they can profit in the future. He also said the board sets the prices and could be pressured to adjust them higher for someone.

Reinert said, however, there have never been restrictions on the number of spaces purchased, nor has there been a way to hold people accountable for selling at the approved price. This means, they could have made a deal outside of the official purchase.

Dawson said people should be able to sell the rights for burial at a location for what the city charges and do so honestly. She also said people with money to invest aren’t going to put it in gravesites at Oak Cemetery.

Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle criticized allowing someone to profit off the city saving them a spot to be buried. He said Fort Smith should have the option to buy plots back at purchase price, then sell them for the city’s current fee.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard this, and if this was something that was a big deal, it would’ve been changed years ago. It never has,” Settle said. “Just because one person wants to sell it for a profit doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.”

Settle said the board needed to look at the decision long term instead of basing an ordinance change off one person’s request.

“I think I wasn’t clear in my communication. It’s not just one person that has brought this up. Being at the senior citizens centers in the area, there’s been multiple people that have talked about this,” Dawson said in response. “I just want to make it clear that it wasn’t just one person, but I’m going to tell you, if it was just one person and it was the right thing to do, it needs to be done.”

All sales must be endorsed by the city to be valid, according to the ordinance, and the transfer must be put in writing on the deed for the specific lot.

The ordinance amendment passed 5-2 with Settle and Ward 4 Director George Catsavis opposed.