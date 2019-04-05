Heber Springs Water & Wastewater Utility named Sam Querry March 2019 Employee Spotlight, but they had an even bigger surprise set up for him. Sam was honored on Tuesday, his 40 year work anniversary, with a ceremony unveiling the new name for the wastewater treatment plant. It will now be known as the Samuel L. Querry Wastewater Treatment Plant. Judge Jerry Holmes and Mayor Jimmy Clark were on hand to read a proclamation naming April 2, 2019 as Samuel L. Querry Day.

Sam Querry began his career at the Utility on April 2, 1979. He started out as a crewmember until 1983 when he was promoted to Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager. In 2018, he was named the Assistant Manager to the Utility. Sam has worked at the utility longer than anyone, serving 40 plus years. Out of the Utility’s 100 year history, Sam has been here for 40 of them!

Sam holds multiple occupational licenses including a Class 4 Wastewater Treatment License, a Grade 4 Water Distribution License, and a Plumbing Inspector License.

Sam is well known around town from his many years working at the wastewater treatment plant located at the bypass. He knows where every manhole and sewer main is in the system and he is known as the “King of Caca”, the “Duke of DooDoo”, and other illustrious titles. He is a great musician and has the distinction of being the only person to set fire to Greers Ferry Dam in 1963 less than a month before President Kennedy dedicated it. If you see him around town at the coffee shops or at the water office working at the back window, congratulate Sam on being the March Employee Spotlight!