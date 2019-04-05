Raising kids, eating right, spending smart, living well – these are all things people want for themselves and their families, experts say.

The Living Well campaign, a product of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, is designed to encourage Americans to pursue those goals through education and action.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service is partnering with the NEAFCS to promote the national Living Well campaign throughout the year, according to a news release.

The goal of the campaign is to provide people with the education and information they need in order to “live well.”

Rachel Chaney is a family and consumer science agent with the Yell County Cooperative Extension Service office and 2019 president of the NEAFCS Arkansas chapter.

Extension agents around the state and country will be working to encourage citizens to make smart choices in their daily lives, Chaney said.

“Family and consumer science agents provide all kinds of information that will help individuals and families achieve a positive, healthy lifestyle,” Chaney said. “Whether you’re trying to manage your diabetes through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, extension probably has a research-based answer.”

To make every month a “Living Well Month,” people should consider these eight tips:

1. Engage children in at least 60 minutes of physical activity on most, preferably all, days of the week. Adults need at least 30 minutes of physical activity. Besides participating in sporting activities, turn on some music and dance. Be creative by assembling an obstacle course or using hula-hoops. Start planning a garden. Take a walk or bike ride in the neighborhood, according to the release.

2. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. The average adult human body is approximately 60 percent water, which is found in muscle, blood, brain, bone, etc. Water regulates every living cell’s processes and chemical reactions. It transports nutrients and oxygen. Water helps to maintain normal bowel habits and prevent constipation. Limit the amount of soda and fruit drinks consumed daily, according to the release.

3. Eat a variety of healthful foods. Be sure to have plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables every day. Most people need at least 4 ½ cups to meet the daily recommendation. Have a glass of 100 percent juice or sliced banana on cereal for breakfast, enjoy raw vegetables with dip to accompany a sandwich at lunch and have a sliced apple for dessert. At dinner, steam some vegetables and prepare a fruit parfait with yogurt for dessert. Try a new fruit or vegetable. Visit www.choosemyplate.gov for more information about nutrition for yourself and members of your family, according to the release.

4. Read, read, read. Go to the library and check out books. Keep the mental stimulation flowing throughout the year regardless of one’s age.

5. Work on 4-H projects or open-class exhibits for the county fair. Locate last year’s county fair program for ideas and look at upcoming events provided on a local Extension office website www.uaex.edu/counties.

6. Check out parenting, finance, nutrition and/or food preparation classes offered by a local Extension office. See http://www.uaex.edu/health-living/ for more information about upcoming offerings.

7. Maintain a healthy home. Be sure the smoke detector is working correctly and test for the presence of Radon. Help manage allergies and/or asthma by cleaning and vacuuming regularly to reduce allergy triggers in the home. Avoid accidental poisonings by keeping medications locked up, and cleaning agents and other poisons out of reach of children.

8. Keep the family finances in check. Track expenses and update the budget regularly. Eat at home often because meals outside of home usually cost more. Plan menus and use the coupons to help plan menus. Use leftovers as the basis for another meal.

To learn about healthy living, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.

Extension Family and Consumer Science professionals are part of a nationwide educational organization funded through the Land Grant University System and United States Department of Agriculture. Local Extension Family and Consumer Sciences professionals provide practical, relevant, non-biased, research-based information.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.