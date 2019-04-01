The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County bid their director of economic development, Caleb McMahon, farewell on March 15, according to a news release from the organization.

An Alliance staffer since mid-2016, McMahon accepted a new employment opportunity with Baldwin & Shell Construction Company in Little Rock, effective March 18.

In his new position as vice president of business development for Baldwin & Shell’s Central Arkansas Division, McMahon’s responsibilities will include planning and implementing sales strategies and marketing programs, both short- and long-range, targeted to new markets and regional customers, the news release said.

After several years in economic development, the new position also marks a return for McMahon to earlier career work in business development for construction and engineering firms, some of that in China. He also has experience in international real estate from legal and investment vantages as well as an understanding of finance and a background in business consulting.

“I will forever remember my time at the Alliance and hope that I have affected the community in a positive way with my efforts here,” McMahon said on leaving the Alliance offices for the final time as a team member.

“I know the Jefferson County area is poised to grow and thrive,” he added, “and I will be following your progress and cheering for you.”

Co-workers at the Alliance and Chamber of Commerce thanked McMahon for the positive words and responded with congratulations on his new job. A replacement for McMahon has not been announced.