Richard and Jessica Carraway, community members and parents of students in the Newport School District, recently received the AGATE Parent and Community Award of Excellence for the state of Arkansas. AGATE is Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education and the Carraways’ are both officers of the local chapter. They take care of all of the finances for the organization, as well as help organize the community quiz bowl event every year. The Carraways’ are active members of the Newport community as owners of an accounting firm here in town. The Carraways’ are pictured below receiving their award.