The Sebastian Countywide Spring Cleanup Campaign will begin April 6 in Hartford and Greenwood, according to a news release.

The campaign will take place on Saturdays and through May 11 in coordination with the Great American Cleanup. Proof of Sebastian County residency is required by Arkansas driver's license for trash disposal at the cleanup site.

"By working together to clean up our properties, we all can make a difference and make our community a more beautiful, safer and healthier place to live, work and play," Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said.

Dumpsters will be placed in several locations throughout the county for county residents to have a convenient place to bring collected trash for safe and legal disposal. Dumpsters will be placed by 7 a.m. Saturday and are available until 2 p.m. on the same day. Dumpsters will be picked up by 2 p.m. in order to be hauled to the landfill and dumped by closing time at 3:30 p.m.

Dumpster schedules and locations are as follows:

• April 6, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Hartford, Water Department; Greenwood City, Street Department, 104 Bell Road

• April 13, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Greenwood City, Street Department, 104 Bell Road, Midland, County Park/Boyer Park, Hwy 45; Greenwood Rural, County Road Department

• April 20, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Lavaca Rural, Rodeo Arena Parking Lot on Rodeo Arena Road; Central City, City Hall; Jenny Lind, Fire Station at Gate Nine Road

• April 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Milltown, VFD Community Building; Witcherville Park Hwy 71 South

• May 4, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bonanza, Street Department on Highway 45; Hackett, By school gym off East Greenwood Street

• May 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Huntington, Cherokee Park; Mansfield, Public Works Building

Greenwood residents may utilize trash bins at the Greenwood City Street Department north of the shop at the recycle center at 104 Bell Road daily from April 6 through April 13 during their weeklong citywide cleanup. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Dumpsters will be staffed by county employees at all times to ensure that only acceptable wastes are disposed of. Unacceptable items include yard waste, grass, leaves, brush, used oil, batteries, tires, hazardous or toxic wastes, TVs, computers, VCRs, cleaning chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, paints, liquids of any kind, and Freon containing appliances. In addition, barrels used to burn trash are illegal in the state of Arkansas and will not be accepted as part of the cleanup campaign.

White goods (appliances, refrigerators, etc.) may be placed in a designated area. The county road department will dispose of these items on the day of the cleanup date in your area, the release states.

Computers, TVs and VCRs will be accepted with a trailer designated for these items at the Greenwood Street Department on Bell Road and at the Mansfield Public Works Building during their designated cleanup time. Those looking for a complete list of e-waste recycle centers with dates and times of operation are asked to call the Solid Waste District at 452-4104.

County residents may dispose of up to four passenger tires, without rims, at no charge by taking the tires to Westark Tire at 601 Oak Grove Road in Van Buren Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

This cleanup is for Sebastian County residents only and not for commercial disposal.