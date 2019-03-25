Magazine FBLA’s chapters have had a busy semester.

At the District FBLA Conference on Jan. 23, Destiny Smith performed duties as District Reporter and Sarai Parrish was elected District Vice President.

Members qualifying for state included Jazzman Corley for Electronic Career Portfolio, Destiny Smith for Economics and Destiny Smith and Mary Lee for Who’s Who in FBLA.

Other members who placed include Belle Stafford, 8th place in Graphic Design; Jymma Pose, 9th place in Introduction to Business Communications; Hannah Faith Smith, 10th place in Introduction to Financial Math; Elijah Richardson, 10th place in Political Science; Mary Lee and Taryn Leslie, 6th place in Public Service Announcement; and Angel Yang, 8th place in Word Processing.

***

At the Middle-Level FBLA Conference Feb. 6, Magazine received several awards. Chapter awards include 3rd place in Largest Chapter Membership-Marketshare, 3rd place in Make-A-Wish donations, and 3rd place in March of Dimes donations.

Trace Nicholas represented the chapter well as the District Treasurer. Joslyn Corley was elected to the District Secretary position.

Elizabeth Greek placed 1st in Tables; Ellie Haller placed 2nd in Elevator Speech; Helena Gray placed 3rd in Business Letters; Braeleigh McCubbin placed 5th in Manuscripts; and the team of Octavia Essman, Kinzie Robinson, and Muncii Stafford placed 4th in Business Graphics. Keena Cox placed 9th and Joslyn Corley placed 10th in Business Math & Financial Literacy. Rylan Lea placed 9th in Introduction to Computer Science & Coding.

Walt Coleman was the motivational speaker for the conference. Destiny Smith, Mary Lee, and Sarai Parrish (all current, former, or future district officers) also attended the conference to assist.

***

Magazine FBLA members will be attending the state conference April 1-2 in Little Rock. Sarai Parrish will perform district vice president duties at the conference. Jazzman Corley, Destiny Smith, Mary Lee, Jymma Posey, and Belle Stafford will compete at the conference.

Middle Level members who will attend and compete at the conference include Ellie Haller in Elevator Speech and the Critical Thinking Team consisting of Elizabeth Greek, Hannah Smith, and Kinzie Robinson.

***

Other recent activities for the chapter include holding a blood drive on Feb. 20 where 22 units were collected, sponsoring a Color Run for the March of Dimes on March 9, and having a salad supper to raise funds for the state conference on March 15.