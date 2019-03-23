Friends of Kitties and Kanines recently received a $116,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to provide low-income residents with alteration procedures for their animals, an outcome the Fort Smith Animal Services Advisory Board hopes can continue if the Fort Smith Board of Directors passes an incentivized microchipping ordinance.

The ordinance is designed to encourage the practice of pet alteration and identification. Residents who have altered and microchipped pets would receive registration with the city for free. Those who wish for their microchipped pets to remain unaltered would pay a $125 annual fee.

The animal board believes this is the least politically invasive solution, because it gives residents a choice in their pet's reproductive status. Research from the National Institutes of Health and ASPCA also finds this is an effective effective option to pet overpopulation, because people prefer paying $60 at a low-cost clinic for an alteration than a recurring fee.

The ASAB understands Fort Smith Animal Control does most of its pickups in zip code 72901. Twenty percent of registration fees would go into an “Animal Population Trust Fund” for low-income residents, while the remainder of the funds and fines collected from those not complying would go to the city’s animal services.

“It sounds like a good way to try to help offset some of the costs that you know will be brought up as an issue, and hopefully, it’ll at least provide some money in addition to the grants that we’re going to try and propose,” ASAB Chairman Robert Naumoff said at the animal board's February meeting.

LeeAnn Hicklin Cox, a member of the ASAB and HOPE Humane Society board, also previously said cities are more likely to receive grants for alterations if laws like the ASAB are presenting are in place.

Kitties and Kanines’ grant will provide 1,200 free vouchers for pets in Sebastian and Crawford Counties. The vouchers include the alteration procedure, rabies vaccination and microchip.

Donna Muniz of Kitties and Kanines said the clinic is focusing on zip codes 72901, 72904 and 72956, because those tend to be the “hardship areas,” but she said anyone unable to afford an alteration procedure is encouraged to call for help.

Vouchers, which are available to privately owned pets, started being distributed this week. Muniz said there are 1,167 remaining.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous grant from PetSmart Charities,” Ramona Roberts, president of Friends of Kitties and Kanines, says in the release. “This grant will allow us to continue our effort to decrease the number of homeless animals in our area while providing important veterinary services to pet owners who could not otherwise afford these services.”

Muniz said overpopulation is a “dreadful problem in Fort Smith,” so the clinic is trying to help be a solution. The clinic has provided more than 50,000 subsidized alterations for the River Valley area in 10 years through various grants and donations.

Families in need of spay/neuter and vaccine assistance are encouraged to call Kitties and Kanines at (479) 434-4740. More information is available online at kittiesandkanines.com.