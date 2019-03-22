Sebastian County Sheriff's investigators are trying to identify men reportedly involved in the damage of a local coal mine.

The vandals on or before March 15 reportedly caused more than $5,000 in damage to equipment inside a Hartford coal mine. They also reportedly set fire to an area near the entrance, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A neighbor saw the two men near the property around the time of the vandalization. Game cameras captured video of suspects. Investigators are trying to identify two men, the release states.

Anyone with information about this incident or the two men caught on video is asked to call the sheriff's office at (479) 783-1051.