Communication is key in any relationship, but especially between a city government and its residents. The Fort Smith Board of Directors hopes to see more communication from the Utilities Department related to consent decree work.

Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle wants the department to work with its communication team to create visual information to share with residents about the progress being made. Settle said people don’t always see “how many miles of work has been done” or the amount of money saved through the “value engineering” process.

Former Ward 3 Director Mike Lorenz agreed with Settle, saying not only do citizens not always realize the amount of work being done, but even he didn’t realize the city has completed more than 200 miles of sewer work.

More than $4.6 million in consent decree work was approved by the board last week. These projects include rehabilitating or replacing more than 30,000 linear feet of pipe, manholes and other connections.

The city will also see a “cost avoidance” of $1.8 million in reduced project costs. This comes due to “value engineering,” which is when architect engineers, the companies tasked with project design and oversight, help the city receive a “better value” for work being done. This evaluation looks at the actual consent decree requirements, the city’s needs and other creative solutions, such as rerouting sewer lines to create the need for fewer manholes.

Walters said another aspect is focusing on what work must be done by outside entities. One board-approved contract with Forsgren Inc. was for the rehabilitation and replacement of approximately 5,400 linear feet of sewer line. The highest bid was listed at $3.1 million, but Forsgren reduced the cost to $1.7 million. Walters said the additional work is still required but can be performed by departmental employees and save project funds.

Work to evaluate the next 40 miles of pipe, as required annually, will also begin soon. Walters told the board, approximately 70 percent, or more than 200 miles, of sewer line has been evaluated.

Walters said as part of the 2019 assessment phase, the department will also begin monitoring for completed work. Part of the evaluation process is determining the amount of water running through each specific segment.

Now that significant work has been finished, the department will see if there is less water in completed portions. If there is, that means work has been successful at reducing the amount of excess non-sewage water in the system.

As the department continues to upgrade the sewer system, the directors would also like to see communication with residents who are directly impacted by the work.

Walters said door hangers are placed on residences, they’ve held community meetings and workers try to speak with citizens right before work begins. These are not always effective, however, as people don’t always use their front doors, meetings have low attendance and sometimes there isn’t anyone to speak to if every household member works or attends school.

This is something the department is continually working on, though, Walters said. Lorenz suggested using small yard signs that outline the basic information of the project: what is happening, estimated project length, any potential weather issues and other pertinent information. He believes this will help clear up any questions and help residents understand the process a little bit better.

“This is very invasive what we’re doing,” Lorenz said. “We’re digging up lines that were buried 100 years ago and who knows what’s on top of it, but I think that communication piece is really what’s significant.”