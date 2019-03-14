Mike Lorenz is officially the former Fort Smith Ward 3 Director, and now the Board of Directors will have to figure out how it will fill the vacancy.

The application period for his position begins today and ends March 25.

According to state statute 14-48-115, the board must appoint a person or call for a special election at its next regular meeting.

The board approved two resolutions Tuesday night to begin the process of seeking a new director. Item 10A, a resolution setting an application period and process for an appointment, was passed 5-2. Ward 1 Director Keith Lau and Ward 4 Director George Catsavis were opposed.

The board also passed item 10B, 5-1, a resolution expressing the board’s desire for a special election for a new board member and authorizing the city administrator and city clerk to begin the process. Lorenz voted against the measure.

Both resolutions were passed to give the board time to seek citizen input and evaluate potential candidates. Having both processes — appointment and special election preparation — happen concurrently gives the board flexibility to make one final decision in the coming weeks.

“That gives our clerk direction on what we need to do,” said Mayor George McGill. “We will be exploring (both) options.”

Several members said they didn’t like being rushed into the decision and wished they could have more time.

“I’m torn on this issue. When the board decided to go to a special election (for the Marshals Museum), it was called 'rigged,' 'too expensive' and 'stacking the deck,'” Lau said. “My position on it was that the Marshals Museum was too big an issue for the board to decide on, and it needed to be a vote of the citizens. To take an opposite position and say we need to appoint Ward 3 is contradictory to the logic I used to put on the Marshals Museum vote.”

When Jim Dunn, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, originally proposed the temporary sales tax in December, Catsavis said he is “against special elections.” Catsavis also said his constituents don’t believe special elections provide a fair vote.

Catsavis said Tuesday, however, he wants a special election, because residents could choose their next representative. He said there’s a perception if the board appoints a person to the position it will be a political appointment.

Selecting a successor

If the board chooses to appoint someone, it will have to take place at its April 2 meeting.

The applicaiton period begins ends March 25. The board would conduct interviews with interested candidates at a public meeting before the end of the month. City Administrator Carl Geffken said it would likely take an ordinance to have the selection approved.

If the board ultimately calls for an election, that decision must also be made at the April 2 meeting.

Potential candidates must be at least 21 years old, a resident of Fort Smith for at least six months, registered voter in the city and a resident of Ward 3.

City Clerk Sherri Gard said a filing period would occur from April 10 until April 25. Candidate certifications would be submitted to the Sebastian County Election Commission by April 30. An election would cost approximately $15,000 and the earliest date for an election is Tuesday, July 9, Gard said.

If the board opts to hold a special election, there will not be a runoff. The majority winner will be the director.

The board will begin evaluating and interviewing interested people. It is possible after the board narrows down the candidate pool it will move to hold a special election.

A familiar face?

Community leader and McDonald’s department manager Sam Price was beat for the At-large Position 5 director spot in August after forcing a runoff.

Local elementary school principal and business owner Robyn Dawson won the spot with 10,951 votes compared to 8,794 for Price.

Price told the Times Record on Wednesday morning he is interested in Lorenz’s spot and has received several inquiries about his potential candidacy, but he is no longer eligible.

“Unfortunately, I recently moved out of Ward 3,” Price said. “(It’s) crazy, because I literally moved like two weeks ago.”

Whoever is ultimately selected as Lorenz's successor will serve the remainder of his term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2020.