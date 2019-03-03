Officer Lauren Hendricks knew talking a man who was cutting deeply into his arms down from suicide wasn't going to be a quick or easy task.

Hendricks, one of several Crisis Intervention-trained officers in the Fort Smith Police Department, said she spoke with the man for the next hour. She eventually was able to get him medical assistance and convince him to seek temporary treatment, she said.

"You have to be in it for the long haul, because they have to gain your trust," Hendricks said. "A lot of times, it’s coming down from that manic high. That’s where they’re at."

The man Hendricks spoke to on her patrol shift was just one of dozens of suicidal cases law enforcement in the Fort Smith region respond to in their day-to-day operations. Fort Smith police as of Feb. 26 had responded to 45 suicidal incidents, while Sebastian County sheriff's dispatchers as of Feb. 19 had dealt with 22 calls for suicidal subjects, according to records.

And while law enforcement has increasingly used the Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit since its 2018 opening to divert the mentally ill from jail to treatment, officials say a lack of psychiatric services for detainees with suspected charges or who don't meet CSU admission criteria is still an issue in the region.

"There just needs to be more public knowledge and people behind it to push it to get help," said Sebastian County Adult Detention Center Nurse Cindy Moore.

Two facilities, one issue

CSU from March 2018 to January 2019 had 786 admissions from Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott and Polk counties, according to facility records. Program Director Joey Potts said CSU officials have the goal of stabilizing, developing a plan and releasing the people who use the facility within 72 hours.

Potts estimates between 50 percent and 60 percent of the people they saw in that time were suicidal.

"If someone presents to us and says they have had suicidal ideations, which means they’re thinking about harming themselves and they have a plan, that’s usually enough to say they need to be with us to get evaluated and see how serious their threat to themselves is," Potts said.

Potts said people who want to use CSU must fall outside the facility's exclusionary criteria, which includes combativeness and major health conditions. She said the facility is also voluntary, which means people have to choose to use the facility and may leave at any time.

"When you’re dealing with someone who is suicidal, their thinking is irrational. Since it’s a voluntary facility, getting them to go, at the very beginning, I wasn’t super optimistic, because it’s very difficult. It’s very difficult when someone is thinking about that, but it turns out a lot of people really want to go," Hendricks said.

Since CSU opened, police usually only take suicidal subjects without suspected charges to jail if they believe there's a serious need for a mental evaluation, Hendricks said. She estimated police take 80 percent of people with suicidal ideations to CSU.

At the jail, Moore said she usually sees about 250-300 suicidal detainees per year. She said detainees who have not been in the jail for an extended period of time are usually more likely to be suicidal.

"If they’re on medication, they quit their meds, and then they’re bipolar or whatever their other mental diagnosis is, plus their meds are gone, so they get suicidal," Moore said. "Some of them hear voices and can’t tell what’s real and what’s not."

Suicidal detainees are placed in high-priority cells, which have 24-hour surveillance, rubber walls, no sheets, a mat and a thick blanket they can't use in their own death. The detainees in these cells wear nothing but a smock and are checked on every 15 minutes by jail personnel, Moore said.

The jail exceeds the 10-12 detainee cap for suicidal detainees about six or seven times a year, Moore said. She said she typically sees the same detainees with suicidal ideations 4-5 times a year in the jail.

"I can leave on a Friday, come back on a Monday and have every suicide cell full with five people in it, just from the weekend," Moore said.

A lack of services

Though officials in the Fort Smith region are trying to get suicidal subjects to their appropriate facilities, a lack of psychiatric services beyond the first response sometimes creates difficult situations.

Moore said jail officials have sent suicidal detainees to Washington Regional and Springwood hospitals in Fayetteville and to Levi Hospital in Hot Springs because hospitals in the Fort Smith area don't have psychiatric facilities designed for such a situation. Potts said she has used Turning Point at St. Mary's Regional Health System in Russellville to send her patients as well as some of the locations Moore has used.

"Northwest Medical in Springdale has a whole unit in their hospital that’s just for that, so they can take suicidal people," Moore said. "We don’t have that here. Baptist doesn’t have it, and neither does Mercy."

"We have a list, and we just start down the list. The situation is the same for the emergency rooms," Potts said. "People who present to the emergency rooms who are suicidal, they are tasked with the same situation to try to find a bed for that person."

Valley Behavioral Health is the only psychiatric facility in the Fort Smith region that has beds to keep suicidal patients, Potts said. She and Moore both said they have used Valley Behavioral for suicidal subjects, though Moore said there is limited bed space available at the facility.

Potts said the person's payment source also factors into where he or she is placed.

"Some hospitals take different insurances, some don’t require insurance," she said. "It really depends on what the payment mechanism is if you’re really searching for a bed."

Though the jail works to supply detainees with prescriptions if they need them, Moore still said the need for psychiatric care in the area is great. Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center personnel in 2018 worked with suicidal detainees 2,025 times, according to Sheriff's Office records.

In describing the need, Moore gave an example of a detainee she's seen multiple times in her eight years at the jail.



"I know if this person was to be turned loose to the street, I'd be seeing the obituary in a few days," she said. "That person told me they’ve been suicidal, they’ve cut arteries and have been sewn up, they’ve tried to overdose and it didn’t work, and they basically told me, ‘If I don’t get help and they just turn me loose after I go to court, I promise you I’m going to kill myself.'"

'Safety plan'

Until the Fort Smith region has more psychiatric care, Moore and Potts both said the public needs to be open and honest about suicide.

Potts said those close to people they know have suicidal tendencies need to be aware of the situation. She said they need to form a "safety plan" tailored to that person's needs.

"If I say, 'I’m going to overdose,' but there are no meds available for me, I’m not likely to do that," Potts said.

"If they tell you, 'I’m going to kill myself,' they’re really wanting help," Moore said, referencing the suicidal detainees she looks after. "It means they have the thoughts, and most of them have plans of how they want to do it, but they’re telling you because they want help. They really don’t want to die."

But Moore also said public awareness of suicide extends beyond personal interactions. She said people will be more likely to demand psychiatric services if they understand the need for them in the area.

"If we could borrow the money to borrow a building downtown — one of the big high-rise buildings — and turn it into a mental facility, we would make our money back in three months," she said.

As for the initial response, Hendricks anticipates law enforcement will continue to come across suicidal subjects regularly. She pointed out that many people have suicidal thoughts even though they never reach out to authorities.

However, Hendricks was also encouraged that there is more dialogue around the topic than there was in the past.

"It's not as taboo to talk about," she said.