The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested two people, including a murder suspect who had been wanted for more than a week, after a motor vehicle crash Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office received a tip from a local resident Sunday morning of a possible location for Robert Wayne Baker, 29, of Lamar, according to a news release on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Baker was wanted by the as a suspect in the slaying of Christopher Farmer, which took place at about 7 p.m. Feb. 15 on the west end of Arkansas 352.

Officers observed Baker driving a vehicle in the area, the release states. They attempted to stop the vehicle and Baker tried to flee, the report states. Baker's vehicle crashed into a police unit, according to the report.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Baker and a female passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jackie Danielle Farmer, 27, of Hartman. Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens said Jackie Farmer is the wife of Christopher Farmer. The release states both she and Baker were taken into custody without further incident and were transported to the Johnson County Detention Center, where the investigation continues. No officers were injured in their apprehension.

According to the Johnson County Detention Center inmate roster, Baker is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder without bond. Jackie Farmer is also being held without bond, although no offenses were listed as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Marshall's Service Fugitive Task Force, the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Game and Fish Law Enforcement Division, the Coal Hill, Lamar and Clarksville police departments, Probation and Parole and the Franklin and Logan County sheriff's offices were involved in the hunt for Baker.

"Over the past nine days, these agencies and our office have worked tirelessly around the clock to gather intel, follow up on leads and search areas for Robert Baker," the release states. "Today's apprehension of Robert Baker serves as a testament to local, state and federal agencies working together with a single common objective to return a sense of security to the communities we call home."