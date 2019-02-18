Steps for construction on several downtown projects will be voted upon at the Central Business Improvement District meeting Tuesday.

District panelists will vote on the installation of panels on the buildings at 908 Garrison Ave. and 63 S. Sixth St. and the alteration of the facade of the building at 709 Rogers Ave. The building on Sixth Street is the old Shipley Bakery and is slated to hold multiple businesses and outside space, while the buildings on Rogers and Garrison are set aside to hold a new coffee shop and storefront, according to memorandums in the meeting agenda packet.

The panelists in June approved space to be created inside Shipley Bakery for a taproom. The project will include a microbrewery, taproom outdoor patio area, bocce ball area, space for food trucks and murals on the structure's two silos, said District Chairman and project director Bill Hanna.

The metal wall panels would be added to the west, south and east facades of the building, the memo states.

The building at 709 Rogers Ave. was approved in October to be Coddiwomble Coffee Culture. CBID will vote to add a recessed entry way and brick wall on the facade, the memo states.

CBID will also vote on the addition of a new glass storefront with a recessed entryway and aluminum closure panels on the building at 908 Garrison Avenue. The building is currently classified as non-contributing to the historic district, the memo states.

The panelists will also vote upon copper metallic panels on the west side of the Sound Room on Garrison Avenue for insulation.

The panel will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the seventh floor of the Area Agency on Aging.