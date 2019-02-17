This year, Rowell-Parish Mortuary is celebrating more than the lives of the people who they serve in the Fort Smith area.

In 1919, the Rowell Funeral Home was founded by W.A. Rowell at 611 N. Ninth St. With this centennial year for the mortuary comes plans for another hundred years and further renovations that began in 2017 when the business was acquired by Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations Inc.

“This has been an anchor in this community, serving the families for 100 years,” Henry Veasley, president of Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, said at Rowell-Parish on Thursday. “This funeral home has been a part of just about every minority home in this community over the last 100 years, if not every minority home.”

Rowell-Parish Mortuary, Veasley noted, is the only minority-owned-and-operated funeral home in a 75-mile radius, with others being in Muskogee and Morrilton. Veasley also serves as general manager for the Fort Smith business.

“The funeral home is still striving to serve Sebastian County and surrounding areas with the dignity it was founded on 100 years ago,” Veasley said.

In addition to area Arkansas counties, the funeral home also serves east Oklahoma.

Looking back over the past 100 years since Rowell-Parish Mortuary was founded, Veasley said the funeral home industry has “come a long way.” Even as late as the 1980s, when Veasley became involved with the industry, funeral home business listings in the national Funeral Home & Cemetery Directory were noted by race. Veasley, a former Faulkner County Sheriff’s deputy, started in the industry in 1982 and founded Veasley Funeral Home of Conway in 1992.

According to a history of the Rowell-Parish Funeral Home, and information provided by local historian Todd Perry, the business was established in 1919 by William A. Rowell in what was then a two-story building at 611 N. Ninth St.

An early Fort Smith business directory for the 600 block of North Ninth Street lists the funeral home’s phone number as 3200 with the note “We are adequately prepared to offer a distinctive funeral service ... any where ... any time.”

The original two-story structure had large glass windows until a fire in the late 1960s, Perry said. A rebuild left off the second story, which had served as an apartment for I.C. Purdue, a funeral director and embalmer. Purdue was a graduate of the African American Welch School of Embalming in the 1930s and died in November 1968. Purdue is buried at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, along with Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Rowell.

The funeral home founder was born in 1894 and died in 1967 at the age of 73. His wife, Willa Ferguson Rowell, was a fifth-grade teacher at Howard Elementary School. She died in April 1988. Perry said he was mentored by both Willa Rowell and Essie Trent, wife of Jazz musician Alfonzo Trent. Rowell Funeral Home made final arrangements for Alphonso Trent at Calvary Cemetery on Lexington in 2010.

After W.A. Rowell’s death, Willa Rowell took over ownership and asked the Rev. Andrew Jackson "A.J." Parish Jr. to temporarily manage the mortuary. The licensed mortician and funeral director, who had arrived in Fort Smith in 1966 from Pine Bluff, agreed to “try out” managing for one year. Parish ended up staying much longer. He purchased the mortuary in 1985 and in honor of the Rowells, and the long-standing name of the funeral home, he simply added his name to make it Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

Parish, the first African-American to serve as Sebastian County coroner, was also pastor at Ninth Street Baptist Church in Fort Smith and was an Air Force veteran.

Perry said his family was part of Rowell Burial Society going back to 1970 and has researched the history of the funeral home since 1977. Rowell Funeral Home at one time owned an ambulance because of services to the African-American community’s Twin City Hospital on Midland Boulevard, Perry added. The Twin City Hospital eventually became a nursing home during segregation. The Rowell family donated the land for its medical building, Perry noted.

Under the management team of Willa Rowell and the Rev. A.J. Parish Jr., they operated a successful funeral home business, Perry noted. After Willa Rowell retired from the funeral home she turned over the daily operations to Parish. With that move came more handling the funeral services of white families and the Cuban community, Perry wrote.

Parish passed away in October 2014.

"Rev. Parish was a pillar in our community,” then-state Rep. George McGill said in 2014. “I say that based on his actions, words and contributions. ... I don’t say that frivolously."

McGill, now Fort Smith mayor, said he often sought guidance and counseling from Parish, not only in political and business matters, but spiritual matters as well.

Rowell-Parish Mortuary remains a family owned and operated business.

Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc. acquired Rowell-Parish in March 2017. Henry Veasley and his son, Derrick Veasley, operate the mortuaries in Sebastian and Faulkner counties, with assistance at Rowell-Parish from Val Robinson and Andrew Robertson. Both are licensed ministers. Veasley, Robertson and Robinson have also known each other for many years. Robinson is with St. James Missionary Baptist Church and Robertson is with House of Prayer and Praise Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

“Our motto is service with integrity,” Henry Veasley said of their efforts to continue operating of Rowell-Parish with the same mission as before. “Every service we provide is unique in its own way. By entrusting your loved one to us, we will give you the best care we possibly can.

The funeral home takes care of all funeral arrangements, working within the family’s financial budget, and also offers emotional support to families. Among the many services at Rowell-Parish are a video for the service made from photos of the deceased, and a tapestry for families to remember their loved one by.