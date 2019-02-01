The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the following events in February:

Live@5 featuring UAPB Jazz Ensemble – Friday, Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m.

ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused in jazz, blues, and rock and roll on the first Friday of every month between 5-7 p.m. The event costs $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Complementary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc., according to a news release.

Rustic Wood Sign Workshop – Saturday, Feb. 2, 1-3 p.m.

ASC will host a late winter rustic wood sign workshop for participants ages 12 and up. Participants will create a distressed wooden sign under the-step-by step direction of instructor Troy DeBill. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for visitors. Material cost is included. No experience is necessary. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes/.

Scenes Along The Delta Rhythm and Bayous Highway –Thursday, Feb. 7 - Saturday, April 20.

Amateur and professional photographers capture the natural beauty and human experience of the Delta in this juried photography exhibition. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 5-7 p.m. with artists’ remarks at 5:30. The reception is free and open to the public. Photographs of the landscape, people, artisans, musicians, wildlife, buildings and transportation give viewers a glimpse into the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Highway, which runs through the Delta from Pine Bluff to Lake Village along U.S. 65, and into Greenville and Leland, Miss., along U.S. 82. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Barbara House, and Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance.

Kids Cook!™ Kitchen Chemistry Workshops – Saturday, Feb. 16, March 16, and April 20, 2-4 p.m.

Kids Cook! is a Little Rock based cooking school which promotes economically nutritious recipes for a foundation in healthy living. Three workshops will be led by Faith Anaya on the third Saturday of each month between February and April at ASC. Kids ages 10 and up can join. Space is limited to 12 students. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for visitors. Scholarships are available for students registering for the entire series (three classes). For details and registration, visit asc701.org/kids-cook/.

Second Saturday Family FunDay – Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-3 p.m.

Artist Dustyn Bork joins the center for Family FunDay! Explore the galleries to see Dustyn’s exhibition “Complex Shapes and Empty Spaces” on view now, then try your hand at screen printing on a T-shirt. All materials are provided and you will get to take home your creation, according to the release.

ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities in which visitors create art, complete science projects, or perform dance, music, or theater. Activities complement current art or science exhibitions. Activities are led by visiting artists, local art educators, and ASC staff. The event is free and everyone is invited to join the creativity. Second Saturday Family FunDay is sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

Free “The Stage” Youth Theatre Workshop – Saturday, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30, and April 27, 1-3 p.m.

This free four-part workshop will allow students to harness their creativity by learning the technical parts of a theatrical production and how they are vital to a show’s success. They will learn how to create a scene and discover the important roles and responsibilities of the people who the audience doesn’t see. A different aspect of the theater process will be taught. Space is limited. To register for these free workshops, contact Lindsey Collins at 870.536.3375 or lcollins@asc701.org. For details, visit asc701.org/events/2019/1/26/the-stage-workshops. “The Stage” youth theatre workshop series is made possible by a grant from the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation and a sponsorship by Reliance Bank.

The Arts & Science Center, located at 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. Gallery admission is free. Support for ASC is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, and the National Endowment for the Arts. ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery.

Details: www.asc701.org.