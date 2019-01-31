Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam (No. 4) at Pine Bluff will be closed to navigation traffic to repair and replace sections of hydraulic piping.

The closure will occur from 6 a.m. Feb. 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6, and 6 a.m. Feb. 8 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“If the work is completed ahead of schedule, the lock will reopen at that time. However, unforeseen problems could require additional time,” according to the release.

Details: Little Rock District Office, CESWL-OP-OM@usace.army.mil or 501-324-5739.