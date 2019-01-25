Liberty Utilities will hold an open house for the White Hall community at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the White Hall United Methodist Church, located at 301 Church Dr.

According to a news release, “A brief presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and visit the various booths to learn more about the local water and wastewater utility and its investments in the White Hall community.”

Booths will include Liberty Utilities personnel from Customer Service, Community Engagement, Production, Transmission and Distribution, and Capital Investments and Rates. Staff members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about water and wastewater services and improvements in White Hall, the news release said.

“Many customers may only think about their utility when they turn on their water or receive their bill. We want to be able to talk to our customers one-on-one to answer any questions or address any concerns they have. We believe this event will be a great learning opportunity for not only our customers, but for us as well,” Erin Foster, Liberty Utilities’ Manager of Operations for White Hall and Pine Bluff, said.

The news release doesn’t mention a proposed rate hike for White Hall water customers. White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said in late 2018 that Liberty has filed “a demand for arbitration against the City of White Hall seeking a substantial increase in water and sewer rates. The City of White Hall contends that Liberty Utilities has not fulfilled its obligation of prudent and reasonable management of the water and sewer systems.

“Liberty has consistently over expensed the city’s utilities without any regard to the cost to the citizens of White Hall who are their customers.”

Liberty recently withdraw its request to hike rates in Pine Bluff, according to the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

Liberty Utilities provides drinking water to approximately 15,800 residential, commercial, industrial and others in Pine Bluff, White Hall and the surrounding area.