A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 530 near Arkansas 104 in White Hall at around 7:50 p.m. Monday.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Tyler W. Vernadore of Pangburn died after a Kenworth truck hit him near mile marker 28.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis. No further information is available at this time.