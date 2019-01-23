Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said Jan. 17 that the only solution to the county’s current financial woes is to cut the number of employees.

Speaking to elected officials, department heads and members of the Quorum Court, Robinson delivered what he called his “State of the County” address and said the county has faced financial problems before, but “the situation is critical right now.”

“I’m not here to talk about doom and gloom, but I’m here to bring hope that we can be prosperous again,” said Robinson, who retired as sheriff last year and assumed the office of county judge Jan. 1.

He attributed the financial problems to the loss of about 1,000 people each year who have moved out of the county since 2010. He said forecasts for the 2020 census are that the population will continue to decline, resulting in a continued decline in County General, the funding source for most of the county’s operations.

In addition to the population loss, Robinson said that since 2000, more than 200 businesses have closed, further reducing the amount of money brought in through taxes. To help make up the deficit, specialized tax increases like the Public Safety Sales tax were approved, and Robinson said there has been talk of seeking another specialized tax increase — an idea he opposes.

“We’re already one of the highest taxed places in the state,” he said. “The people are taxed out.”

Robinson said the lack of revenue is only a part of the problem because “We’re still operating Jefferson County like we did when we had 20,000 more people than we have now. We have more employees now than we did then, and more employees dealing with less revenue.”

About five years ago, county elected officials were asked not to fill vacant positions, a request that was ignored. Robinson said if they had followed the request, the financial problems today would not exist.

“Employees are the biggest costs to the county,” Robinson said, adding that out of a more than $8 million County General budget, just over $6 million goes to salaries and benefits, with the remaining $2 million going to operating costs.

“We have no choice but to reduce the workforce,” Robinson said, asking each elected official and department head to cut one position from their staff.

“I can’t tell the elected officials how to run their office, but I can encourage them and the Quorum Court, who sets the budgets (and) has the responsibility to keep the county financially sound.”

Robinson also repeated a statement he made when he was sworn in that he would not ask any elected official to do something that he would not do, and before taking office, he looked at both the county judge’s budget and the county road department budget and cut both of those.

Also to reduce expenses, Robinson said some county vehicles have been eliminated, a new phone and internet system is nearing completion, replacing systems each county office has individually, and he is looking at a central purchasing agent to secure things for the entire county, rather than the current system where each elected officials is responsible for ordering things like copy paper, copy machine toner, etc.

Robinson said that he is driving his own vehicle rather than a county-owned vehicle, and before he took the office, he sat down with Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and went over the Sheriff’s Office budget for 2019.

“We found duplication’s of effort and were able to eliminate seven positions,” Robinson said. “If I had known then what I know now, we would have been proactive and made cuts before.”

Asked about a deadline for eliminating at least one position per office, Robinson said he would like to see it done by April 1.

He said that that the county’s future could be a bright one with the casino and the natural gas-to-liquid fuel plant coming, but those are still a few years away.

“We’ve got to take care of business now,” Robinson said.

Little Rock-based Energy Security Partners LLC has secured financial backing for its much talked about gas-to-liquids processing facility to be located in Jefferson County near the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

The GTL project was officially fronted by U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, along with a team of top energy industry leaders with expertise in a proprietary World War II era energy process to convert natural gas into clean-burning diesel fuel.

Company officials said the project, which is now being called GTL America, will create up to 2,400 jobs during construction and 225 full-time jobs when the plant goes into production. A timeline for construction has not yet been announced.