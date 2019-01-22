The Department of Veterans Affairs in Arkansas, in partnership with the American Legion, will showcase and celebrate the GI Bill for 30 days, according to a news release.

The American Legion’s four-panel display “The Greatest Legislation: An American Legion Centennial Salute to the GI Bill” will be displayed in the main atrium of the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital at Little Rock. The public, veterans, leaders and veteran students are encouraged to tour the display. The state celebration began Jan. 12.

“In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act – better known as the GI Bill – bringing free or discounted higher education benefits to millions of veterans,” according to the release.

“According to the American Legion, which sponsored the legislation in 1944, the GI Bill is often credited for spurring more than 50 years of economic prosperity,” according to the release. “In 2008, the original legislation underwent major revision with the Post 9/11 Veterans Education Assistance Act. The new GI Bill brought four new education programs to the nation’s Veterans: The Post 9/11 GI Bill; the Montgomery GI Bill; the Montgomery GI Bill/Selected Reserve; and the Reserve Education Assistance Program (REAP).”

The four-panel display will be positioned in an area open to the public.