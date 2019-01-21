Eleven students from Southeast Arkansas College were recently awarded scholarships available to assist in funding for the fall 2018 school year.

The scholarships were presented by Steven Bloomberg, president of Southeast Arkansas College, the referring professor and a representative from the respective scholarship.

SEARK Foundation members Rosalind Mouser, chair, Janice Acosta, vice chair, Jerlene Washington, secretary, Josh Bishop, Nick Cox, Tim DeJarnette, Roy Ferrell, Annette Kline, Rachel Miller, Bruce Mitchell, Daryl Scott and Floretta Scott were in attendance for the awards.

Barbara Dunn, director of college development, extended a welcome to all event attendees.

SEARK College Foundation Scholarship: Six scholarships were established for students attending SEARK College in each academic department; 2- Nursing and Allied Health, 2- Technical Studies and 2- General Studies (1-English and 1- Math/Science). These scholarships will be available each fall and spring semester.

The scholarship requires a recommendation from a SEARK College instructor and a completed application by the student. Students must have 1) completed 12 credit hours at SEARK, 2) a cumulative 2.0 grade point average, and 3) enroll in at least 6 credit hours. For more information, please contact the Office of College Development in the Welcome Center, room 845. Application deadline is May 30 for Fall term and November 30 for Spring term.

Joyce Ragland-Vance Scholarship: A scholarship is available for students enrolled in the RN (Generic Option) Program at SEARK College. Recipients must 1) enroll as a full-time student, 2) be at least 25 years of age at beginning of fall semester, 3) and reside in the SEARK College service area that includes Jefferson, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln counties. For more information, please contact the Office of College Development in the Welcome Center, room 845. Application deadline is May 30 for Fall term and November 30 for Spring term.

William A. Strong, Sr. Scholarship: An academic scholarship is available for students enrolled in the Technical Studies program (Drafting and Computer Aided Design Technology; Electrical and Electronics Technology; Industrial and Mechanical Technology; Welding Technology) at SEARK College - Recipients must 1) enroll as a full-time student 2) completed at least one semester at SEARK with a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above, 3) be 18 years of older, 4) and reside in the SEARK College service area that includes Jefferson, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln counties. For more information, please contact the Office of College Development in the Welcome Center, room 845. Application deadline is May 30 for Fall term and November 30 for Spring term.

Linda E. Lewis Eubank Scholarship: Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Eubank were recently honored at the Southeast Arkansas College Foundation luncheon. Eubank established the Linda E. Lewis Eubank Technical Studies Scholarship in his wife’s honor. Linda E. Lewis Eubank, who has retired from Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK College), was a faculty member and administrator for 47 years with Southeast Arkansas College (formerly Pines Vocational-Technical School).

The scholarship is intended to be used to assist a current non-traditional student seeking a Technical Certificate or degree program at SEARK College.

For more information about the scholarship or to get an application contact the office of College Development, located in the Welcome Center, room 845.

Application deadline is May 30 for Fall term and November 30 for Spring term Edna Blair Practical Nursing Scholarship: Edna Blair was a nurse at Jefferson Regional Medical Center/ Davis Life for 33 years and a graduate of the Pines Vocational-Technical College (also known as Southeast Arkansas College) Practical Nursing Program. The mother of five children, she worked full-time and successfully completed her degree at the College. The Scholarship is intended to be used to assist a current student who otherwise would find it difficult or impossible to attend SEARK and ultimately obtain a college certificate or degree without financial assistance.