LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Wildlife Federation and Creative Ideas, a Little Rock-based nonprofit organization, are accepting entries into the 2019 “Wildlife of Arkansas” student art contest.

The effort will help promote conservation awareness through the arts. Entries will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 15, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter.

The art contest is open to youths from kindergarten through 12th grade level. A panel of professional artists will select four winners in each grade level based on creativity, skill and interpretation of the theme, according to the newsletter.

All artwork must be focused on wildlife and the natural world, however, it is not limited to animals. Wildflowers, landscapes and other natural features may be the focus of the piece. A special category will focus on monarch butterflies and other pollinatinator species to help bring awareness to their declines, according to the newsletter.

Winning entries will earn the artist a cash prize and certificate of achievement at the AWF Annual Conservation Awards Banquet. All winning artwork also will be displayed at Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nature centers across the state throughout the year.

Educators can find further information on the contest and entry forms at www.arwild.org.