Students of the Month from December for Gandy Elementary in White Hall are:

Bottom row: Cooper Law, Janie Ashcraft, Ella Kennedy, Bryant Irby, Zy’Riah McDonald and Madison Lowery

Middle Row: Faith Walker, Landon Clark, Ryley Agee, Julianne Ross and Ellie Watkins

Top Row: Cruz Dixon, Ariadna Hinojosa, Katelynn Dutton, Presley Bennett and Tristen Dunlap