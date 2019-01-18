The community is invited to attend the 2019 Jefferson County Home & Garden Show Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8-9, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Admission is free to the garden show sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Pine Bluff Clean and Beautiful Commission, according to a news release.

Activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

The home and garden show will feature guests from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff agriculture department, other presenters discussing backyard plants for birds and pollinators, landscaping with native plants for pollinators, “Pheasants Forever” with Leslie Fowler, and Trent and Lorie Byrd presenting “How to Get Started with Apiculture (beekeeping.)”

There will be more than 100 vendor booths, food trucks, the “Plant Doctor,” who can diagnose plant diseases, puppies to adopt, bunnies to pet and a quilt show presented by the Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild, according to the release.

Raffle tickets will be sold for three prizes: a rolling chicken coop, a handmade wooden wheelbarrow, and a quilt donated to the Master Gardeners by the Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild. Raffle tickets are $1 and can be purchased from any Jefferson County Master Gardener member or at the home and garden show. Prize drawings will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and participants don’t have to be present to win.