LITTLE ROCK — Women veterans of the U.S. armed forces are invited to the 2019 Arkansas Women Veterans Summit on Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, at the Little Rock Comfort Inn & Suites Presidential. The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 25.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. March 8 with a social for those who registered early, according to a news release. Check in begins at 8 a.m. March 9.

If space is still available after the registration deadline, then late registration will open at 8 a.m. March 9.

The summit will feature hair and make-up makeovers, career building workshops, small business panels and VA healthcare. This year’s motto is: She Served; She Rocks!

For hotel room reservation, participants should call the hotel directly at 501-687-7700 and ask for the Women Veterans Summit or visit https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/EB73W4 .

To reserve a booth space, contact Patricia Riley at 501-992-0192 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/booths-and-vendors-for-women-veterans-summit-march-9-tickets-52868194192 .

To sponsor a woman veteran, contact Lisa Evridge at 501-362-6211 or email clebva@yahoo.com.

To register for the summit online before Feb. 25, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veterans-summit-tickets-52634131103 .