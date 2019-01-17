Members of a student group at Jefferson Area Technical Career Center recently provided gifts for a Salvation Army angel, according to a news release.

The Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) adopted a 4-year-old little girl at Christmas time.

“In an effort to make sure that this little angel does not miss out on celebrating the joy Christmas, the members of HOSA collected enough funds to purchase her Christmas wish list, which consisted of pants, blouse, shoes and coat, Baby Alive doll, Barbie doll, Barbie clothes and accessories, tea set, and a Moana sing along microphone,” according to the release.

HOSA members believe that giving to the Salvation Army Angel Tree was more rewarding than giving $10 dollars. They wanted to help keep the childhood belief of Christmas alive for this angel and others, according to the release.