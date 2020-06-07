Michael and Gloria Bryant celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Michael and Gloria (Fuller) Bryant of Pocola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. They were married June 6, 1970, by the Rev. Charles Crossno at First United Methodist Church in Pocola.

Mr. Bryant graduated from Claremore High School and Mrs. Bryant graduated from Pocola High School. They both graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. Both are retired from teaching 40 years in Oklahoma.

They have a daughter, Jennifer Simpson and husband Mike of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two grandsons, Jacob and Kade Simpson; and granddaughter, Mckynlee Simpson.

They celebrated with a trip to Hawaii last November and plan to celebrate with family and friends at a later date.