Births and Marriages: 6.7.20

Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Shelbie Spearman and Brandon Segraves of Waldron, a girl, May 26.

Triem Tai and Hai Dao of Fort Smith, a boy, May 26.

Rhiannon Diseker and Edgar Zarate of Hackett, a boy, May 26.

Courtney Simco of Van Buren, a boy, May 26.

Jessica Vaughn of Alma, a girl, May 26.

Morgan and Tyler Elmore of Mansfield, a girl, May 26.

Ann and Dalton Howerton of Spiro, a boy, May 26.

Stephanie and Michael Kightlinger of Fort Smith, a girl, May 26.

Lacy and Christopher Middleton of Alma, a girl, May 26.

Tracy and William Brown Jr. of Hackett, a boy, May 27.

Caleigh and Brandon Maynard of Fort Smith, a boy, May 27.

Nickole and Don Johnston Jr. of Poteau, a boy, May 27.

Victoria Efurd of Alma, a boy, May 27.

Racquel and Kyle Newman of Van Buren, a boy, May 27.

Tiffany and Adam Anderson of Fort Smith, a girl, May 27.

Elizabeth and Kaleb Smith of Poteau, a boy, May 27.

Ciara Yates and Ralph Jaramillo of Clarksville, a girl, May 28.

Yazmin Martinez Diaz and Cesar Vega of Fort Smith, a girl, May 28.

Lacey Slate of Fort Smith, a girl, May 28.

Katherine and Kevin Wilmot of Fort Smith, a girl, May 29.

Tasha Cunningham of Fort Smith, a girl, May 29.

Brooke and Seth Runser of Fort Smith, a girl, May 29.

Shannon and Zackary McCormick of Fort Smith, a boy, May 30.

Alannah Wagoner and Dustin Null of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.

Ashley Williams and Wyatt Flake of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.

Brittany Breshears of Alma, a boy, May 31.

Ateya and Samuel Smith of Greenwood, a girl, May 31.

Jennifer Tobias of Van Buren, a girl, May 31.

Emily and Jacob Wright of Van Buren, a girl, June 1.

Alyssa Beaty of Boles, a boy, June 1.

Jennifer Tenorio-Fuentes and Juan Gonzalez-Palacias of Uniontown, a girl, June 1.

Kathryn and Jacob Froese of Alma, a boy, June 1.

Clarisa and Jason Harris of Lavaca, a girl, June 1.

Ashlee and Winston Swaim of Ozark, a boy, June 1.

Alexis and Jacob Stanley of Sallisaw, a boy, June 1.

Tasha Quinlivan and Hunter Walton of Huntington, a girl, June 1.

Aletha and Bobby Lensing of Muldrow, a boy, June 1.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Ryan McLaughlin, 39, of Fort Smith and Milissa Rice, 43, of Barling.

Steven Burris, 41, and Amber Gryder, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Steven Turner, 23, and Madison Hoyer, 23, both of Alma.

Larry Hosier, 39, of Van Buren and Catherine Coats, 37, of Mountainburg.

Brennan Dooly, 25, and Devon Ratterree, 24, both of Barling.

Christopher Foley, 32, and Sara Blalock, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Ramon Garibay, 41, of Spiro and Brenda Rivas, 33, of Fort Smith.

Cyrus French, 22, and Hannah Brownfield, 21, both of Van Buren.

Christopher Hardin, 38, of Greenwood and Amy Snell, 41, of Fort Smith.

Justin Roberts, 35, and Sara Stringer, 35, both of Van Buren.

Christian Wood, 24, and Breanna Kennedy, 22, both of Alma.

Erik Hass, 41, and Kathryn Glaze, 35, both of Fort Smith.

O.T. Fears III, 73, and Maryline Flemming, 72, both of Sallisaw.

Jerrry Hayes, 57, and Tina Rinehart, 62, both of Purcell, Okla.

Terrell Flurry, 32, and Maggie Lee, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Jimmy Russell, 46, and Kristen Dutsch, 36, both of Argyle, Texas.

Ian Young, 30, and Rachel Mason, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Skurdahl, 63, and Rex Randle, 47, both of Van Buren.

Tyler Smith, 18, and Chyna Robertson, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Edgar Gutierrez, 22, and Maria Iraburo, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Cody Harrel, 24, and Marissa O'Neal, 24, both of Booneville.

Lance Buckland, 44, of Checotah, Okla., and Mireya Hernandez, 37, of Broken Arrow, Okla.

James Duangvilay, 33, and Abigail Key, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Dennis Turner, 56, of Checotah, Okla., and Terry Hollie-Goff, 46, of Stigler, Okla.

Aaron Davis, 25, and Maygan Conley, 28, both of Greenwood.

Michael Lovelace, 45, and Heather Blaylock, 45, both of Poteau.

William Simpson, 22, and Layla Lemley, 42, both of Cedarville.

Ronnie White, 57, and Nicole Davis, 48, both of Lavaca.

Steven Astre Jr., 26, and Taben Morris, 23, both of Muldrow.

Tommy Frost, 53, and Lasonia Adams, 50, both of Fort Smith.

Cody Sly, 21, and Lucila Juarez ,18, both of Fort Smith.

Charles Melby III, 21, of Fort Smith and Emily Smith, 21, of Greenwood.

Matthew Johnson, 25, and Avery Pierce, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Christopher Norman, 28, and Brooklynn Evans, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Alberto Silva, 36, and Jessica Hubbard, 33, both of Barling.

Hunter Starkey, 26, of Jonesboro and Tuesday Tate, 27, of Roland.

Troy Gragg, 50, and Donna Schrader, 58, both of Barling.

Ashton Cleavenger, 23, and Katlyn Shipman, 21, both of Huntington.

Austin Smith, 25, and Shelby Floyd, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Daniel Hale Jr., 38, and Kristina Streeter, 34, both of Alma.

Jose Navarro, 24, of Muldrow and Anahi Mata, 21, of Fort Smith.

Brandon Spaulding, 36, and Shannon Knight, 46, both of Van Buren.

Kody Rudolph, 27, and Katie Floyd, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Kenneth Cummings, 62, of Rudy and Shirl Cook, 59, of Fort Smith.

Olver Diaz, 24, and Maria Cruz, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Noah Dean, 19, and Hannah Parkison, 19, both of Van Buren.

Steven Johnson, 35, of North Little Rock and Melissa Kuehl, 31, of Fort Smith.

William Aaron Jr., 20, and Brittany Nance, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Jeremy Vulgamore, 44, and Della Goins, 58, both of Fort Smith.

Jamal Sheppard, 31, and Regina McCann, 38, both of Barling.

Sean Gardner, 29, and April Howell, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Avery Evans, 36, of Fort Smith and Patricia Bolden, 36, of Demopolis, Ala.