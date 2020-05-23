Due to social distancing guidelines, the Logan County Library will not be hosting traditional summer reading programs in person but the library will still provide activities and incentives to participants of all ages.

Registration will be available through the month of May. Scan the QR code to register online, email Boonevillelibrary@gmail.com to register through email, or call 675-2735 to register over the phone.

Like the library on Facebook and check out their website at arvrls.com to stay up to date with our latest news.