This week in Fort Smith history: May 3-9

May 3, 1914 — A new Robinson steamer fire engine arrives at the Fire Department.

May 3, 1924 — In minor league baseball action, the Bartlesville Bearcats beat the Fort Smith Twins 12-3 at Bartlesville.

May 3, 1935 — Three masked men rob City National of $22,000 in what the Southwest American calls the first bank robbery in Fort Smith.

May 3, 1948 — The Fort Smith Garden Club hosts a flower show at the courthouse.

May 4, 1951 — The Arkansas Jaycees meet for their annual convention at the Goldman Hotel in downtown Fort Smith.

May 5, 1911 — Pearl Starr is tried and convicted of theft. She is sentenced to one year in prison.

May 6, 1885 — After testing, electric light is now in full operation in Fort Smith and many businesses on Garrison Avenue have them.

May 6, 1916 — City residents participate in Board Day, “barnraising” for a baseball field. Several hundred people showed to help fence the local baseball park.

May 6, 1980 — Fort Chaffee becomes a Cuban refugee resettlement center after the Cuban government allowed American boats to pick up refugees at the port of Mariel.

May 7, 1925 — The Ardmore Boomers defeat the Fort Smith Twins 5-2 in Fort Smith.

May 8, 1871 — Judge William Story presides over the first federal court session (Court of the Western District) in Fort Smith.

May 8, 2000 — The Times Record moves its news, advertising and business offices from downtown to 3600 Wheeler Ave.

May 9, 1905 — The ambassador from Italy to the United States, Baron Emondo Mayo des Planches, visits Fort Smith during a tour of the southwest. A reception for him is held at the Hotel Main.

May 9, 1980 — The first planeload of about Cuban refugees lands at the 188th on their way to Chaffee. About 20,000 refugees passed through the 188th.