What is the ’greenest’ shipping option for online shopping?

With many of us doing more online shopping, do you know what is the greenest shipping option, if you have a choice? If your favorite online retailer allows it, choose shipping with the United States Postal Service. The reason is simple: Your mail carrier is already driving by and delivering mail to you and your neighbors, so adding a package or two cuts down on emissions. When you choose a private service like UPS or FedEx, you may be the only delivery in your area, which means a large, gas-guzzling truck will have made a special trip just for you.