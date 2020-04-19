This week in Fort Smith history: April 19-25

April 19, 1911 — The Fort Smith Seventh-day Adventist Church is organized.

April 19, 1943 — Iser H. Nakdimen, founder of City National Bank and the Oklahoma and Arkansas Telephone Co., dies at age 73 in his apartment at the Goldman Hotel. At one time, Nakdimen owned 16 banks and served as president of the Fort Smith-Van Buren Bridge District.

April 20, 1822 — The first steamboat, the Robert Thompson, arrives at Fort Smith. Among the arrivals are Lt. Benjamin L.E. Bonneville, Aaron Barling and John Rogers.

April 20, 1912 — Running for president against the incumbent William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, the Democratic nominee after four years away from the White House, stops in Fort Smith for a campaign speech.

April 21, 1996 — At about 11:12 p.m., a tornado rips through downtown Fort Smith then residential neighborhoods of Van Buren. It kills two children, causes millions of dollars in damage and destroys several late Victorian commercial buildings along Garrison Avenue.

April 22, 1897 — Julia Bourland, wife of James Fagan Bourland, fatally shoots Maud Allen, the mistress of her husband. It was the third attempt Julia Bourland made on Allen. She would be acquitted of the crime, and Fagan would go one to serve four terms as mayor.

April 23, 1926 — A tornado hits the north part of Fort Smith, injuring one person and killing an infant in Ratcliff. Estimate of damages was $10,000.

April 24, 1903 — W.J. Echols purchases “the old McKenzie place near the city, long known as ‘Hardscrabble,’” for $9,000, the Fort Smith Elevator reports.

April 24, 1989 — Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. dedicates its first hydroelectric generating plant, at Lock and Dam 13 on the Arkansas River near Fort Smith.

April 24, 1996 — A fire starts shortly after 2 p.m. at the Eads Building, 414 Garrison Ave., three days after a tornado struck downtown. The four-story building, built in 1901, was destroyed along with Goodwill Industries, A Print Above, Herb’s Feed or Vet Supplies and Kelley Realty Co.

April 25, 1828 — Fort Smith gets its first post office and its first postmaster, Frank Wharton.

April 25, 1877 — The first volunteer fire department, the Sebastian Fire Company, is organized with James Brizzolara as foreman and J.J. Little as fire chief.