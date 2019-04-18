Hope is defined as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. Biblically, hope is the confident expectation of what God has promised and its strength is in His faithfulness. Hope during crisis for an expectant mother is for a future better than the present. “First and foremost, we are a Pro-life ministry,” states Robin Caldwell of Hope Place Newport. Located at 2000 McLain Blg.1, Suite B (the same building as the Unity Health Physical Therapy), Hope Place is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 am- 4:30 pm.

Hope Place provides services such as free pregnancy tests, education regarding abortion, adoption and parenting, classes for childbirth and breastfeeding, as well as access to a baby boutique which provides diapers, wipes, formula and other necessities.

Hope Place and the faith-based program it utilizes has made a positive impact on the lives of mothers and a lifelong impact on their children. Through the ministry, the program helps break cycles of neglect and abuse. Throughout the program, each woman develops a relationship with an advocate, acquiring life skills, as well as earning baby bucks. The women who chose a relationship with Hope Place meet weekly and cover such topics as Nutrition, Breast Feeding Basics, Postpartum, Time Management, Prenatal Care, Car Seat Safety, and many more.

All items are donated through support of community and private contributions. Access to the Baby Boutique allows parents utilize the Earn While You Learn Program with each completed class.

As pictured, the “travel babies” are used in the education of newly pregnant women so that she can understand what is going on inside her body. Love is the basis of Hope Place. Although educational resources are available, the love given to each women sets Hope Place apart from other agencies. When asked about the greatest need, Robin Caldwell responded that the needs are many, but the top concern, aside from money, is the car seat program. It is the desire of Hope Place to give every new mother in the program a car seat and a diaper bag with all the supplies needed to begin the journey. Second, Caldwell emphasized the desire to get the word out about Hope Place. “We want everyone to know we are here and available to help and provide the hope needed for that expectant mother.” Volunteers are important to the ministry and a great need.

The Baby Bottle Campaign begins on Mother’s Day and continues through Father’s Day. The campaign includes baby bottle coin banks. These bottles will be contributed throughout the community and businesses. Anyone interested in participating can contact Hope Place 870-217-0672 or Robin Caldwell 870-723-4149. Any donations are appreciated and welcomed. Visit the website @hopeplacenewport.com. In addition, anyone can follow Hope Place on Facebook and Instagram.