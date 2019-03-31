First thing you think of when you hear “in the hole” not “whole”, you think of being financially bankrupt. Not talking about that at all. Talking about playing games and going to five hundred backward, negative, or in the hole. My playing partner and I did that Friday night. Having fun was really the name of the game. So, going out the wrong way was not a big deal. We laughed, taunted each other, and lost the game. Being with friends, having clean fun, and enjoying life was what the playing of games is all about. Not win or loose. What a great night it was with having supper (which included homemade peach cobbler), being with friends, and having laughter. How many of us take time from our busy lives to do that. You know you only get to go around once. Slow down and enjoy your friends and family. You won’t live forever on this earth. Which brings me to where will you live your eternity?

Rejoicing with friends in Heaven or burning in hell for you eternity?

While playing and being in “the hole”, I began to wonder how much I was in the hole with Jesus? How much have I failed in doing His will or being a witness for Him? I know I can never be perfect and out of the hole, but am I doing as much as I should or could? Being a Christian is a 24/7 job. We can’t just pick and choose when to serve Jesus. Serving Him should be our first priority. Is it your priority? Do you think of Jesus when you are about to do something that is not in line with being a Christian? We know satan is going to tempt us no matter what. The closer we grow to Jesus, the more he is going to attack us. Are you strong enough in your faith, prayer life, and reading to Bible to resist him? I know I could be a lot stronger than I am and do more than what I do for Jesus. I know I’m in the hole as far as serving Jesus. The most comfort I have is knowing I can ask my Savior’s forgiveness; I am forgiven. Do you have the assurance of knowing Jesus’s forgiveness? Do you know Jesus as your personal Savior. Without Jesus as your Savior, you cannot know His love and forgiveness. You are doomed to an eternity in hell. Know Jesus as your personal Savior before it is too late. No one knows if they will see the next second. Jesus can all you home any second. When He calls you to death, will your eternity be in Heaven or Hell? God Bless Amen

Mark 11:25 - And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.

Ephesians 4:32 - And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.

1 Corinthians 10:13 - There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God [is] faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear [it].

Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin [is] death; but the gift of God [is] eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Revelation 20:15 - And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.

Mary Jean Sims, Goodloe Community Church

Pastor Jeff Brown, 1901 Wesley Chapel Rd, Quitman, Ark 72131

Services: Sunday School: 9:30, Worship: 10:15, Evening Worships? 6:00