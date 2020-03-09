The American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31 in Fort Smith has worked to build both its collection of items related to military history, and members of both its American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.

Meeting 6-8 p.m. today for their monthly meeting, the American Legion post at 4901 Midland Blvd. will continue to be open for membership to not only eligible veterans of the U.S. military but also their family members. The American Legion Auxiliary is part of the largest women's patriotic service organization in the world, the American Legion website says. They are are the wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of veterans who served this great country during times of war.

Sons of the American Legion members include males of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership.

As part of the post's monthly meeting in February, Alma residents Jerry and Jane presented the post a framed map printed in the Fort Smith Times Record on Jan. 22, 1944. The map shows progress of American troops around the world’s war theaters at that moment in time. Accepting for Post 31 were Commander John Hendrick and Vice-Commander Keith Greene.

Jack Minnick of Fort Smith, winner of the American Legion's District Oratorical Competition, also offered a reprisal of his stirring speech on the U.S. Constitution. Minnick advanced to represent the district in the state competition later this year in Little Rock.

In a recap of historic military campaigns that took place in February, Post Historian Chuck Nardi pointed to the Tet Offensive that began Jan. 31, 1968, during the Vietnam War. Asking for members who were in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, three American Legion members stood.

Another landmark event honored in February was a World War II battle that took place over the final days of January and into February which led to joining of Cisterna, Italy, and Fort Smith as sister cities.

Many in Cisterna still remember William O. Darby of Fort Smith for saving their town from the Germans in World War II. Nardi recounted how the Allied invasion at Anzio began in January 1944 and when British and American forces landed, they found themselves encircled by German troops. On Jan. 29, 1944, members of Darby’s Ranger Battalions were tasked with taking on what was assumed to be the lightly defended German lines and seizing the crossroads at Cisterna.

Tom Wing, a University of Arkansas-Fort Smith historian notes in a Do South Magazine article about the battle, that the plan was for the Rangers to be supported by the U.S. 7th Infantry, one of the oldest active regiments in the Army that once garrisoned at the first Fort Smith. At dawn on Jan. 30, the full details of the disaster were clear as 761 of the 767 Rangers who had gone to battle the day before were either dead or captured. The fight for Cisterna did not end until May 1944. Darby was sent home for a stint at the Pentagon, then reassigned to the field in Italy. He died in October 1944, the victim of a German artillery attack, near Verona in northern Italy.