Despite slow box office returns when first released in February 1940, Walt Disney's second animated feature film "Pinocchio" is today regarded as one of the all-time best animated movies. 10-years-old when Disney selected him for the voice of the wooden marionette that comes to life, Dickie Jones (1927-2014) looked back on his role when we talked in 2009.

Already a veteran of more than 50 films, Jones remembered Disney inviting him and his mother to the studio for lunch to discuss the role.

"During the meal, he said 'by the way Dickie would you like to do the voice of Pinocchio?'" Jones recalled from his home in the San Fernando Valley. "I thought to myself, hell yes, what do you think I'm doing here? Of course, I didn't say that and told him that I really wanted the part. They tested over 200 kids and it boiled down to just two of us. The other was my good friend Sammy McKim. Well, I got the job of Pinocchio and Sammy became a Disney artist, a job that lasted for over 30 years."

Though Jones would appear in 100 feature films and more than 300 TV shows, Pinocchio was his first and only voice-over role.

"I used my natural voice for Pinocchio, I didn't change it at all for the film," he said. "Walt Disney was most emphatic about that because he wanted a real little boy's voice. Well, I was a real little boy! They tried using professionals who imitated kids, but Disney wouldn't use any of them because they sounded like imitations."

The soundtrack, which won the Oscar for Best Original Score, also featured Jones's youthful singing.

"I sang my own songs, but I'm not a singer - my voice was like a rusty old screen door closing under protest," he explained, laughing. "My favorite scene in the whole movie was when Pinocchio first performs at Stromboli's traveling puppet show. The trumpets blare and drums roll and there's Pinocchio up on stage and I start singing 'I got no strings ...' Then down the stairs he falls getting his nose stuck in a knothole. I just love that."

Prior to Pinocchio, Jones had completed a "Hopalong Cassidy" episode.

"I was the brat kid in a school and my teacher was played by Evelyn Venable. About a week after we finished the Hopalong show, I walked into the Disney studio and there's Evelyn and we're both working on 'Pinocchio' - she was to be the voice of the Blue Fairy!"

Jones worked on Pinocchio for around 18 months and during that time also took roles in a half-dozen other films. "I had a very loose contract with Disney, all in my favor, and was permitted to work for other studios and do other pictures. So I worked at Disney on my schedule."

He remembered mostly working for two or three days at a time for Disney, then having to wait until the animators caught up which could be anywhere from one to three weeks during which time he would work on his other projects. There were also times when the animators had difficulties working out the characters' movements.

"They would dress us up in costumes, build a set, and have us act out the scene so they could draw it," he said. "They also used a tiny 8 mm camera on a tripod to film our faces to photograph close-ups of the nose, mouth, and chin movements to get them in sync with the animation. They did that on several occasions and it was very distracting."

"Pinocchio" premiered at New York's Center Theatre in early February 1940, then at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre which Jones attended.

"I was accompanied by the sweetheart of the 'Our Gang' series, 9-year-old Darla Hood," he recalled. "She had long black hair and was dressed in a white evening gown and I wore a tuxedo. We arrived in a miniature chauffeur-driven automobile, an Austin, with an open front for the driver and closed at the back for the passengers. It was just fabulous!"

But during the filming of "Pinocchio," Jones remembered it as merely another job.

"No one knew it would become the classic that it did," he said. "I was very blessed to be part of it."

