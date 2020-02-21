With a career that spans 50 years and includes 18 albums, seemingly countless performances, seven books and numerous film projects, Chris Smither is "the real deal" and is set to reveal why in Fort Smith, according to one local official.

Touring to promote his latest album, "Call Me Lucky," Smither will play various styles for a "wonderful, intimate" concert setting beginning 7:30 p.m. March 19, at the 801 Media Center inside 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St. The gig is one of numerous events that comprise the Artist Audience Community Live concert series and will include Smither's patented styles of singing, playing and interacting with audience members, said Rob Goodfellow, board president for the music series.

"Chris Smither is one of the most prodigious folk-blues singer/songwriters still touring today," Goodfellow said. "Experiencing his dazzling finger picking and songwriting prowess first-hand makes it easy to see why he's been a mainstay on the music scene since the 1960s."

Smither's song, "Love Me Like a Man," has been a staple in Bonnie Raitt's concerts for years and is one of many other compositions that have found their way into other artists' catalogs, Goodfellow said.

"It's easy to see why heavyweights such as Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and Jorma Kaukoenen, to name just a few, have been drawn to Chris Smither's songs," he said.

Other artists who have interpreted Smither's songs include Diana Krall, Ester Phillips, John Mayall and Rosalie Sorrels.

"Chris Smither has one of the smoothest, percussive finger-style guitar methods around," said Tom Ware, production manager for the AAC Live shows. "He has been doing it for a long time and just keeps getting better.

"I would call his music New Orleans-inspired blues," he added. "Chris plays his feet on a miked board and unlike most, he taps on the two and four like a snare, rather than on the one and three of a kick drum. It is what distinguishes his guitar playing and singing."

A Miami native who was born during World War II before moving to New Orleans, Smither was selected to be part of AAC Live's 20th anniversary season because he has remained a "fan favorite" of area concert-goers for years, Goodfellow said.

"Chris Smither appeared early on and has been one of the artists most requested back by our patrons," he said.

Smither is no stranger to praise from music critics and other journalists. The Associated Press hailed Smither as "an American original," a "product of the musical melting pot" and "one of the absolute best singer/songwriters in the world." The son of a Tulane University professor, Smither learned the rudiments of instrumentation by his uncle and his mother's ukulele.

"Uncle Howard showed me that if you knew three chords, you could play a lot of the songs you heard on the radio," Smither stated in an interview posted on his website, Smither.com. "And if you knew four chords, you could pretty much rule the world.

"I'd loved acoustic music — specifically the blues — ever since I first heard Lightnin' Hopkins' 'Blues In My Bottle' album," he added. "I couldn't believe the sound Hopkins got. At first I thought it was two guys playing guitar. My style, to a degree, came out of trying to imitate that sound I heard."

For Ware, Smither's upcoming appearance will be a highlight next month.

"Chris Smither definitely is one of a kind and we are proud to bring him back to Fort Smith," Ware said.

Tickets for Smither's Fort Smith concert are $40 and can be purchased at AACLive.com. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m.

Those seeking more information can visit Smither.com and the Chris Smither Live Facebook page.