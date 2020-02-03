Four years after reuniting in Detroit to kick off one of the highest-grossing rock tours in history, Guns N’ Roses is headed back to some of North America’s biggest venues.

Guns N’ Roses announced Monday a 19-city tour that will start July 4 in Milwaukee and wrap up Aug. 26 in Montana. GNR joins a growing list of artists playing ballparks this summer, in what's shaping up as one of the busiest stadium concert seasons in recent years.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday via LiveNation.com. A presale for Citi credit card holders will run from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The band’s Not in This Lifetime Tour, which launched in June 2016 at Detroit’s Ford Field, reunited Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for their first shows together in 23 years. The three-year globetrotting outing went on to play to more than 5.5 million fans while tallying more than half a billion dollars at the box office.

The newly announced 2020 tour will include dates in baseball and football stadiums in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York and the band’s hometown of Los Angeles — where GNR will be the first act to play the new SoFi Stadium.

The lineup of Rose, Slash and McKagan is rounded out by keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese, guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Frank Ferrer.

Guns N' Roses got back in the saddle Friday with a performance in Miami as part of the city's Super Bowl festivities. The tour will officially kick off March 14 in Mexico City, playing Latin America, South America and Europe before winding back to the U.S.

Guns N' Roses 2020 Tour, North American schedule:

July 4: Milwaukee — Summerfest – AmFam Amp

July 8: Philadelphia — Citizens Bank Park

July 11: Detroit — Comerica Park

July 13: Toronto — Rogers Centre

July 16: Washington, D.C. — Nationals Park

July 18: East Rutherford, N.J. — MetLife Stadium

July 21: Boston — Fenway Park

July 24: Minneapolis — Target Field

July 26: Chicago — Wrigley Field

July 29: Commerce City, Colo. — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 2: Seattle, WA — T-Mobile Park

Aug. 5: San Francisco — Oracle Park

Aug. 8: Los Angeles — SoFi Stadium

Aug. 12: Atlanta — Bobby Dodd Stadium

Aug. 15: Tampa — Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field

Aug. 21: Indianapolis — Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23: Fargo, N.D. — Fargodome

Aug. 26: Missoula, Mont. — Grizzly Stadium