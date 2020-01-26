The Advisory Council on Aging that works with the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging seeks senior volunteers.

EODDAAA works to assist all people who are 60 or older and their caregivers in Sequoyah County and other areas. Volunteers are asked to be willing to help identify the needs of seniors in the community and to help come up with ways to meet those needs. Volunteers provide meals through one of numerous nutrition sites in the agency's service areas. Candidates must attend three consecutive council meetings before becoming a full member. The council meets every other month on the third Thursday in January, March, May, July, September and November.

Call Stacy Turner at (918) 682-7891 for information.