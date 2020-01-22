Wednesday

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N Broadway St., Poteau.

Cedarville Public Library Story Time: Read stories, sings songs and do activities together. This week's theme is "Wild About Apes!" Toddlers and preschoolers. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.net or call (479) 926-1951.

Community Bible Study: Meets at 9 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail, Van Buren.

Cookbook Club: Celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day by joining the library for its first monthly cookbook club meeting. Bring any kind of brownie along with the recipe and share with everyone. Refreshments provided. Adults and seniors. 2 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Divorce Care: Classes begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith. For more information, go to www.DivorceCare.org or call (479) 650-0177. Workbook is $15 and classes are free.

Dungeons and Dragons: First-timers and experienced players of all ages are welcome to play. 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Figure Drawing Class: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Nude models are used; adults only. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to www.crystalbridges.org for more information.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club 299er Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets from 7-8 a.m. at The Egg & I, 2401 S. 56th St., Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Dallas Branch, 8100 Dallas St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 484-5650.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Emmy's German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. at Alma Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Network of Executive Women: Meets at 7:30 a.m. at River City Bistro, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Open Studio — Group Critique: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon at Furr's Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Rhythm and Rhymes: Interactive, fun and educational program for infants, toddlers and preschool age children. Books, songs, rhymes and finger plays. 10:30-11 a.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

The BUZZ: Escape rooms, board games, service projects and fun. Grades 5-8. 3:45 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Van Buren Public Library Story Time: Hear new stories, sing songs, get creative, make friends and check out some books. 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

