Sunday

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

River Valley Writer's Group: Meets at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.



Monday

Adult Coloring: Reduce stress and enjoy some calm while coloring. Supplies are provided free, some prefer to bring their own coloring books. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31: Dinner meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith. Dinner cost is $5. All veterans are welcome. Call John Hendrick at (760) 774-8198.

Beginning Guitar Lessons: Learn the basics of playing the guitar. Guitars are available for use and a volunteer will be teaching the basics. Kids ages 10+ and adults. 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Color Me Happy: Enjoy a relaxing, fun time coloring complex pictures. All supplies furnished. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alma Public Library. Adults and seniors.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs. Members meet for social time at 6 p.m. Family dinner at 6:30 p.m. for a $5 donation and meeting to follow.

Embroiders' Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

Fort City Daystar Riders Chapter CMA 378: Meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin', 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.

Icicle Craft: Make sparkling icicles out of colored paper and glitter. Keep what you make. Toddlers and children. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

River Valley Landlords Association: Members meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Police Department Community Room, 100 S. 10th St., Fort Smith. Call William Jones at (479) 461-3832.

Sebastian County Democratic Central Committee: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Riverfront Park Event Building, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. Everyone is welcome.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

Step In Time Dance Class: Beginner Polka lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Country Two-Step lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

Van Buren Public Library Book Talk: This month's book for discussion is "True Grit" by Charles Portis. Adults and seniors. 7-8 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

Western Arkansas/Eastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith.

Yoga: Create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Zonta Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Kim Vann at (479) 739-8123.



Tuesday

Alma Public Library Book Talk: Discussion on the book "Our Souls at Night" by Kent Haruf. Snacks and refreshments provided. Adults and seniors. 6 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Baby and Me: Songs, fingerplays, bubbles, parachute play, a story and play time. Birth to age 3 and their caregivers. 10:30 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Cedarville Community Center.

Civil Air Patrol Cadets: Meets at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Airport, Building 1A, 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith.

Civil Air Patrol Senior Meeting: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Airport, Building 1A, 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith.

Crawford County Genealogical Society: Crawford County history and help with your family lineage. Adults and seniors. 1 p.m. at Alma Public Library.



Disabled American Veterans LeFlore County Chapter 63: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Poteau Convention Center, 100 Pirate Lane, Poteau. Call Jim Lutz at (918) 436-2598.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin', 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Suite 101, Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Glittery Icicles: Make glittery icicles out of recycled materials. Tweens and teens. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-1240.

Mulberry Public Library Teen Group: Geared for 9th graders and up. 4 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

River Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Ladies Auxiliary: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Stollard Headquarters, 11821 Darby Ave., Barling. Call Robert Rivera at (479) 522-4286 or Patsy Lambert at (479) 414-4190.

River Valley Toastmasters: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McAuley Room at Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Max Klein at (901) 488-7461.

Scrapbooking Class: This month will be a winter-themed two-page layout. Feel free to bring 3-5 pictures of a past winter. Beginner to advanced. Everything except photos provided. Call (479) 474-6045 for reservation. Adults and seniors. 2 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Sebastian County Law Library Board: Meets at noon Tuesday at Sebastian County Law Library, 100 N. 16th St., Fort Smith. Meetings are open to the public. Call (479) 783-4730.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

STEM Activities: Science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for 1st through 5th graders. Call to register to ensure adequate supplies. 3:45 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Tech Help: Bring your tablet, laptop, e-reader or smart phone and learn the basics of how to use them. Everyone is welcome. 1:30 p.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

The National Association of Current and Retired Federal Employees: Members meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.



Wednesday

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N. Broadway St., Poteau.

Bingo for Books: Designed for families, big readers and little ones are welcome. 2 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Bridges of River Valley: Meets at 5:30 pm. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Cedarville Public Library Story Time: Read stories, sings songs and do activities together. This week's theme is Wild About Animals! Toddlers and preschoolers. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.net or (479) 926-1951.

Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.): Meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call 479-783-0229.

Dungeons and Dragons: First-timers and experienced players of all ages are welcome to play. 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Park Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Greenwood Public Library Teen Time: Begins at 4 p.m. at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Open Studio — Live Model: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Ralph's Pink Flamingo, 2801 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Rhythm and Rhymes: Interactive, fun and educational program for infants, toddlers and preschool age children. Books, songs, rhymes and finger plays. 10:30-11 a.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

Van Buren Public Library Story Time: Hear new stories, sing songs, get creative, make friends and check out some books. Themes will be snow, young patron favorites and more. 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.



Thursday

After-School for All Ages: Program for families to check out books, make friends and participate in activities. Children, tweens and teens. 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Alma Public Library Story Time: Songs, books and a craft with a theme. Toddlers and children. 10:30 a.m. at Alma Public Library.

Arkansas Retired Military Association: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-2727.

Arkansas River Valley Investors Group: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at El Lorito Mexican Restaurant, 3105 S. 70th St., Fort Smith. Call Sandy Duncan at (479) 262-6114.

Button Craft: Register in person or call (479) 632-4140. Adults and seniors. 2 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Card Class: Join others as we make Valentine's Day cards. All supplies provided. Call (479) 474-6045 to reserve a spot. Beginners and advanced. Adults and seniors. 1-2:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Cedarville Public Library Teen Time: Different activities every month plus snacks. This month we will watch videos and make craft bracelets. Ages 13-18. 3:30 p.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at Disable American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

DIY Dragons: Celebrate National Appreciate a Dragon Day by making your own pet dragons out of various crafting supplies. Everyone is welcome. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Drop in and Draw: Meets 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Fort Smith Antique Auto Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Creekmore Park Community Building — Rose Room, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call Valorie at (918) 427-3003.

Fort Smith Kennel Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center.

Gore Scrap Happy Quilters: Members meet at 3 p.m. at Gore Community Building with a potluck beginning at 5:15 p.m. Business meeting follows with a show and tell and a demo/program. Bring a project to work on or just visit.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Knitting Club: Free and open to all skill levels, beginner to advanced. Everyone welcome. 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Mountain Dulcimer Club: Play easy songs and build our skill set. Old classics and new favorites. All ages. Noon to 2 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.



Story Time at Mulberry Public Library: Books, songs, crafts and more. Refreshments provided. For preschoolers. 10 a.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Swinging Cavaliers Square Dance Club: Runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, Hwy. 22 and Greenwood Road in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019 or Ron at (479) 629-4736.

Two Rivers Poetry Society: Members meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Women’s Health and Toxin Awareness: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jan Womack at (918) 962-4333.

Yoga at Cedarville Public Library: Create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Yoga at Mountainburg Public Library: After-school yoga. Teachers, parents and kids welcome. Feel free to bring a yoga mat or towel. 4 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.



Friday

Coding Club: Build skills, vocabulary and confidence with coding. Ages 7-12. Space is limited, please call to register. 4:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Food for Thought Program: Meets at noon Friday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Mutual UFO Network: Meets 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Smith Public Library — Carnegie Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-1411.

Needles and Chatter: Crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting, cross-stitch, embroidery, paper crafting. Bring your own project and work alongside others. 12:30 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday in The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Senior Citizens Committee: Members meet at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

Toddler Story Time: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.



Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Member-hosted breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Mountainburg Public Library Story Time: Read books, sing songs and do a craft or activity together. Toddlers, children and tweens. 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

New Beginning Family Ministry Free Community Dinner and Clothing Giveaway: Held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Beginning Family Ministry, 305 S. Saddler St., Poteau.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.



The Clubs and Events calendar runs Sundays in the Times Record. Items must be submitted in writing five working days before publication to Clubs and Events, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submissions to jlovett@swtimes.com.