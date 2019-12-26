Christmas is past! Once we get the holiday decorations stored and the leftovers in the freezer, there are some frosty weeks ahead with time to focus on our houseplants — both new ones acquired over the holidays and our beloved staples.

Many of us who love houseplants are killing them with kindness by overwatering — the No. 1 killer of houseplants.

We all know some of the rules of watering such as less watering during winter months, watering in the morning so that any moistened foliage has a change to dry out during the daytime, using room temperature water (especially during winter) and never allowing plants to sit in water.

However, a check with a few experts and friends reveals some rules we might not know or might have forgotten.

One concerns a schedule for watering. Some plant lovers water on a schedule and some water only then the plants look like they need it. So, this advice from a horticulture professor bears repeating: "Avoid watering on a fixed schedule such as every week or every five days," which may cause overwatering at one time of year and underwater at others. Instead, he suggests using a "fixed schedule to check plants for water." Then inspect each plant for dryness by poking your finger at least an inch into the soil; if it feels dry, then water. You can use a moisture gauge.

Apply water until it drains out the hole at the bottom of the pot. This not only flushes out salts that can lead to root injury but ensures you are not merely watering the surface of the soil. Letting plants sit in a saucer of water for a short time (no more than 30 minutes) allows them to absorb water from the bottom which can be a good thing if the soil is really dry.

Signs of water stress include wilting, leaf drop and yellowing.

Another rule is always use a watering can with a long, narrow spout, which allows the water to go directly at the base of the plant and eliminates spills and/or splatters on the leaves. This should replace the water bottle or drinking glass some of us have been using. Cute little watering cans are easy to find, or you might check grandma’s gardening stuff for an extra one.

All pots need drain holes. Nothing is more deadly than plants sitting in water where roots will rot quickly. Most of us insert plants in their plastic nursery pot inside a pretty ceramic container for display. This is not only attractive but makes watering easy. If your decorative pot lacks a drain hole, simply take the plant to the sink, lift it out, water it well and let it drain for a few minutes and return to the fancy pot.

There is no watering rule that fits all. Some plants naturally require less water than others, such as succulents and cacti, which have thick and fleshy leaves, ponytail palm and snake plant. These are among the ones some of us kill, replace and kill again. So, I called on Master Gardener Susan Randolph, who chairs the greenhouse project at the Learning Fields, where hundreds of succulents, etc., are grown successfully each year. Her method is: "I water succulents thoroughly once a week, if they are dry. Make sure if you have a saucer under the pot that it is emptied after watering. Standing in saucer water will cause rot. If the soil isn't dry then I'll allow 10 days between watering. Keep in mind when I go to the beach my succulents are not watered for 18 days and they do fine."

If a succulent has been over watered and rot is just starting to setup her advice is: "Remove the plant from the pot and dump the soil. Clean soil from the roots and refill with cacti soil or a mixture of one-third sand and two-thirds potting soil and repot the plant. Leave it a week or so before watering."

Missouri Botanical Garden has an excellent website that covers watering tips for various plants. Google it and click on "how to water indoor plants."

Of course, we’re still going to kill houseplants, but perhaps the death toll will be lower if we heed the following advice of houseplants experts: "If in doubt about whether to water or not, don’t!!! Plants are better off a bit dry than too wet."

As the bells ring in the new year at midnight next Wednesday look forward to a new and exciting 2020. And if you believe in Lady Luck, you may want to plan your New Year’s Day menu around black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread for luck and prosperity throughout the year. According to folklore, black-eyed peas represent coins, greens (these can be collards, cabbage, turnip or perhaps nowadays the popular kale) represent paper money and cornbread represents gold. Lady Luck does not smile unless you eat all three foods.

Another Southern Good Luck tradition includes hog jowl on the menu. Some cooks use it to flavor the peas; others slice and fry it like bacon. It is tougher than bacon, but its good luck prospects outweigh the taste. Hog jowl is believed to ensure health, prosperity and progress because a pig can’t turn his head to look back without turning completely around; therefore, pigs are always looking to the future. Gardeners can never have too much good luck!

This is my final column. I began writing Gardening for the Record over five years ago because I love gardening and because Fort Smith is my forever home and is filled with many wonderful residents. And I kept churning out columns because so many of you told me you looked forward to Thursdays and Gardening for the Record. It has been difficult to find just the right words to describe how I feel about you, so I borrowed these from Eleanor Roosevelt: "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." Incidentally, Mrs. Roosevelt visited Fort Smith on April 12, 1940, to participate in a fundraiser for Sparks Hospital.

